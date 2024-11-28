Nintendo eShop Update: Dungeons of Dreadrock 2, Crown Wars: The Black Prince

With the rest of our staff engaged in turkey-related mischief for U.S. Thanksgiving, it falls on me, the site’s resident Canadian, to share the news of what’s arriving on the Switch this week. And…well, there’s not much, seeing as Thanksgiving usually marks the end of high-profile releases and the start of year-end list season.

But that’s not to say there’s nothing of value arriving on the Switch this week! Dungeons of Dreadrock 2, for example, is the successor to a very good puzzle-based dungeon-crawler. There’s also Crown Wars: The Black Prince, a solid (if unspectacular) tactical RPG with a medieval theme that won a few fans following its release on Steam earlier this year.

Check out the full list below!