Nintendo eShop Update: Dungeons of Dreadrock 2, Crown Wars: The Black Prince

With the rest of our staff engaged in turkey-related mischief for U.S. Thanksgiving, it falls on me, the site’s resident Canadian, to share the news of what’s arriving on the Switch this week. And…well, there’s not much, seeing as Thanksgiving usually marks the end of high-profile releases and the start of year-end list season.
But that’s not to say there’s nothing of value arriving on the Switch this week! Dungeons of Dreadrock 2, for example, is the successor to a very good puzzle-based dungeon-crawler. There’s also Crown Wars: The Black Prince, a solid (if unspectacular) tactical RPG with a medieval theme that won a few fans following its release on Steam earlier this year.
Check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online
- Before Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong barrel-blast their way to adventure in the Donkey Kong Country Returns HD game – launching on the Nintendo Switch system Jan. 16 – get back into the swing of things with a classic pair of Donkey Kong Land games, available now for players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership*.
- Donkey Kong Land – Join Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong as they attempt to thwart K. Rool and his crew across more than 30 levels swarming with enemies. Help the duo reclaim their banana hoard and explore a mysterious pirate ship, trudge through fierce snow, swim in an aquatic temple and even ascend some big city architecture!
- Donkey Kong Land 2 – K. Rool is up to no good again, and now it’s Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong’s turn to save the day. Tackle over 40 levels with Diddy Kong’s Cartwheel, Dixie’s Helicopter Spin and a wild assortment of friendly animals – all to rescue Donkey Kong from the clawed clutches of K. Rool!
- SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online
- Dig into some funky fun with these three action-packed SEGA Genesis games, available now for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership*.
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron – ToeJam and Earl have successfully returned to their home planet, Funkotron, but now they’re being invaded by not-so-groovy Earthlings! Find all the Earthlings and send them back once you reach the goal. There’s no shortage of funkiness as you explore the action-packed, side-scrolling stages with the iconic duo.
- VectorMan – Play as the robot VectorMan in this action game, which featured some seriously fluid animations circa 1995! Earth’s environmental cleanup drones – the Orbots – have rebelled and VectorMan is humanity’s last hope. Can this former sludge barge pilot pull the plug on the machinations of these villainous machines?
- WOLF OF THE BATTLEFIELD: MERCS – Play as the mercenary group Wolf Force as they defeat swarms of enemies in the seven-mission Arcade Mode and the eight-mission Original Mode. Push through the enemy’s non-stop barrage as five different soldiers, each with their own abilities.
- Digital Spotlight
- Gobble Up Some Fun – Enjoy the holiday with loved ones near and far with these games on Nintendo Switch. Join the jamboree with friends and family** in Super Mario Party Jamboree – the biggest Mario Party yet that’s stuffed with over 110 minigames to play! Work up your appetite and get moving with up to four players in WarioWare: Move It! with its collection of motion-based***, lightning-fast microgames, or race right to dessert with Kirby’s Dream Buffet alongside the adorable pink puffball! Looking to add some Nintendo themed ambiance to your festivities? Nintendo Switch Online members can set the tempo with the new Nintendo Music app for smart devices!
Pre-orders:
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension – The father of the FINAL FANTASY series, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story! Experience an enhanced version of FANTASIAN with brand new features including English and Japanese voice overs and an additional difficulty option. Assume the role of Leo as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience turn-based battles with a wealth of mechanics and strategic combat – including the ability to adjust a skill’s trajectory to target multiple foes at once or send enemies to a separate dimension to fight later – and explore a multi-dimensional universe set against a backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas. FANTASIAN Neo Dimension launches on Dec. 5. Pre-order is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Brain Age: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day! – Another new soundtrack is available on Nintendo Music – the new smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks. What’s your Brain Age? Reminisce or discover the music from the first Brain Age game on Nintendo DS, featuring 14 tracks that play when checking your Brain Age, Results and more. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save Up to 50% during the Cyber Deals Sale! – Treat yourself to savings on select games for Nintendo Switch! Hurry, though – this sale ends Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Don’t forget, you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points**** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) on eligible digital purchases. Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more! Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit this link.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 2weistein in Asban – Available Dec. 1
- 911: Prey
- ANTONBLAST – Available Dec. 3
- Bamboo Retro Run – Available Nov. 29
- Beyond Memories – Tale of the Lost Souls
- Broken Reality – Available Nov. 29
- Cats Hidden in Bali
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
- Crystal Breaker
- Cursed Feed – Available Nov. 29
- Death Elevator
- Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age – Available Dec. 3
- Drag Racing Professionals: Dirt Mechanic Simulator
- Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret
- EGGCONSOLE THE SCHEME PC-8801mkIISR
- Fantasy Sword
- Food Courier: Bike Adventure
- Furious Bikers – Available Nov. 29
- Glitch Blaster’s Waifu – Available Nov. 29
- Glitch Hero
- Grand Rush: Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator – Available Nov. 29
- Heaven Impact – Available Nov. 29
- Leo’s Fortune – Available Nov. 29
- MiceGard
- Mission in Snowdriftland – Available Nov. 29
- Monster Truck Arena: Battle Royale
- Om Nom: Run 2 – Available Nov. 29
- Pet Clinic Simulator
- Pool Fever – Available Nov. 29
- Pretty Girls Pop Match
- Rage Swarm – Available Nov. 29
- Riviera: The Promised Land
- Sailing the winds
- Shark Simulator : Ocean Predator Survival – Available Nov. 29
- Sinvers on Wheels – Available Dec. 1
- Sled Riders
- Snow Bros. Wonderland
- Steam Prison -Beyond the Steam-
- STEAMBOAT RESCUE
- Tank vs Tank – Available Nov. 29
- The Epyx Games – Sports Collection
- TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC
- W.A.N.D. Project – Available Nov. 29
- Water Blast Shooter – Wet Gun
- ZCX
