Can a handsome voice actor convince you to buy video games at a discount? Square Enix thinks so!

Are you a fan of RPGs and are you looking for your next 60+ adventure in a fantasy realm? Well the folks at Square Enix might want you to take a look at their recent catalog and they’ve brought out the big guns to guide your gaze!

That’s right Ben Starr, the very Busy, very British voice actor who portrayed Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI has taken time out of his very busy schedule to promote the title of his occasional employer. His selections are definitely solid and certainly can occupy many of your idle hours. Games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Visions of Mana, Fantasian Neo Dimension, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven and of course Final Fantasy XVI.

Because Ben couldn’t possibly go through all the titles on sale (it’s supposedly over 200 titles), we know some non-RPGs are also on sale as part of this publisher sale such as Power Wash Simulator, The Just Cause Franchise, Sleeping Dogs and of course…The Quiet Man.

So take advantage of these savings while they’ve active and below are the list of participating retailers and the date range these savings will be active. Please note the items on sale at each retailer and the discounts can vary from retailer to retailer.

PlayStation Store from 03/12/25 – 03/26/25

Microsoft 03/18/25 – 03/31/25

STEAM 03/13/25 – 03/24/25

EPIC 03/14/25 – 03/27/25

Humble Bundle 03/14/25 – 03/27/25

Green Man Gaming 03/14/25 – 03/27/25

Nintendo eShop from 03/12/25 – 03/25/25

Ben Starr on What RPG You Should Play Next | Square Enix Publisher Sale

