Arc World Tour 2024 Finals tickets go live for spectators

We’re in an age where fighting game publishers will host tournament series to keep their titles in the spotlight much longer than just the game’s release window. Capcom, WB Games, Namco Bandai and even Arc System Works have sponsored events that culminate in crowning a world champion. Well this week we learned how you can watch the coronation of the next champions for GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-, GranBlue Fantasy Versus Rising and Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes].

The Arc World Tour 2024 Finals will be taking place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles during the weekend of March 21st to the 23rd next year. Those who want a shot to play on the main stage can apply for the Last Chance Qualifier for the coveted 8th spot in the finals. Once the last competitors have been determined you will enjoy exciting matches which will crown the winner.

For those who don’t make it to the finals fret not, your experience won’t just be one of a spectator, in fact the weekend will be filled with side tournaments for other Arc System Works titles such as BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, BlazBlue Central Fiction, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core +R, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2. You can also be among the first people to check out Double Dragon Revive, the newest entry of the Double Dragon Series which is expected for a Fall 2025 release. Also do yourself a favor and pick up some exclusive merchandise from various Arc franchises. Of course you will be present for the announcements and possibly mingle with staff from Arc System works!

Registration for the Last Chance Qualifiers can be done at Start.gg. Spectator passes can be purchased at the following site where you can buy passes for individual days or the entire weekend. For more information on what will be taking place during the Arc World Tour 2024 Finals, keep your eyes on the various Arc System Works social media accounts as well as the Arc World Tour 2024 Finals website.