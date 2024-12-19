Nintendo eShop Update: Quilts and Cats of Calico, Star Trek: Legends

With Christmas less than a week away and 2026 rapidly approaching, things are quieting down on the new game from. There are still a decent number of new games arriving on the Switch this week as you can see below, but not many are worth mentioning. The main highlight this week is probably Quilts and Cats of Calico, which is a pleasantly cozy boardgame with a story that’s a little bit insane.
Since it’s the holiday season, however, there’s still plenty of content arriving on games that have already come out. Games like Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, Fortnite, EA Sports FC 25, Rocket League and lots more have special holiday DLC available in the coming days and weeks, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Tera Raid Battle Event: Shiny Rayquaza Appears – Calling all Paldea Trainers: Shiny Rayquaza will soon be appearing in a Tera Raid Battle Event! The Rayquaza appearing in this event has Dragon as its Tera Type, and is Shiny with black coloration, differentiating it from other Rayquaza. Encounter this elusive Pokémon when it appears in 5-star Tera Raid Battles at Tera Raid crystals during the event period, from Thursday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. PT to Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3:59 p.m. PT. Shiny Rayquaza cannot normally be encountered during regular gameplay, so use this opportunity to welcome it into your adventuring party!
- Fortnite – Get ready to cozy up in the Winterfest Cabin! Winterfest returns starting tomorrow, Dec. 20 until Jan. 7.
- EA SPORTS FC 25 – Embrace the holiday spirit with the Winter Wildcards campaign and decorate your Football Ultimate Team squad with festive favorites in EA Sports FC 25 on the Nintendo Switch system! Winter Wildcards starts tomorrow, Dec. 20 and runs through Jan. 3.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Celebrate the Gift of Giving from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31 in the new Disney Dreamlight Valley in-game event! Enjoy the Build a Snowman Event, craft gifts for Villagers, fish up festivity and keep an eye out for some surprises on Dec. 25!
- Overwatch 2 – Unwrap festive fun as Winter Wonderland returns! Complete challenges to earn frosty rewards, including the Winter Chic Widowmaker skin. From Mei’s Snowball Offensive to Freezethaw Elimination, there’s something for everyone this holiday. This event runs from now until Jan. 6.
- Rocket League – Does anyone else feel that chill in the air? It can only mean one thing – the return of Frosty Fest for 2024! This year, Frosty Fest brings a sleigh’s worth of challenges, rewards, Golden Gifts and more from Dec. 10 until Dec. 31.
- Apex Legends – All aboard for the Winter’s Haunt Event, with the Winter Express limited-time mode (LTM)! Earn Ice Gems to unlock rewards in the Reward Shop. Pull from 30 iced-out cosmetics including Legendary Skins and more, with an opportunity to unlock 150 Heirloom Shards, Bloodhound’s “Winter’s Bane” heirloom and the reactive Hemlock skin, “Attunement.” The Winter’s Haunt Event is happening now through Jan. 6.
Nintendo Music:
- High-Flying Tracks – Experience the soaring sounds of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword soundtrack, available now on Nintendo Music, the new smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks*! Experience the world of the game with tracks that play while exploring, engaging in fierce battles and more! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Tetris® 99 44th MAXIMUS CUP – Channel Princess Zelda’s wisdom to battle your way to the top when the Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game joins Tetris® 99 for its 44th MAXIMUS CUP event! Nintendo Switch Online members playing the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period can collect 100 event points to unlock a new theme featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom! The Tetris 99 44th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from Dec. 19 at 11 p.m. PT to Dec. 23 at 10:59 p.m. PT.
- Enter the Animal Crossing Cozy Winter Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win Wonderful Prizes! – Brr! It may be cold outside, but you can cuddle up with the Animal Crossing Cozy Winter Sweepstakes**! Enter for a chance to win a comfy collection of prizes that may inspire you to create a warm Animal Crossing themed scene right in your living room. Enter now through Feb. 18, 2025 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/c225f21ef9e7a0d0.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Airborne Grannies – Available Dec. 25
- Aireo FlightSimulator 2025 Edition
- Anime Dance-Off – Around the World
- Bimfli & His Time Travels: Japan
- Block Jam – Available Dec. 21
- Brothers in Hell
- Cats Visiting Christmas Town
- Cats Visiting Underwater World – Available Dec. 24
- Detail Hunter – Available Dec. 25
- EGGCONSOLE AQUA POLIS SOS MSX
- Float Survival Simulator – Ocean Survivor – Available Dec. 21
- Football Stars: Head Ball Soccer Co-op Battle
- Golf Up – Available Dec. 25
- Item Frenzy
- Jigsaw Puzzle Utopia – Available Dec. 20
- Jungle Adventure – Available Dec. 25
- Kaimyou Maker
- Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero
- Monoquous 2 – Available Dec. 20
- Pine: A Story of Loss
- Pizza Maker – Available Dec. 24
- Quilts and Cats of Calico
- Ramp Bike Racing – Available Dec. 20
- Restaurant Tycoon: My Cooking Empire – Available Dec. 25
- Save Christmas with Santa – Available Dec. 20
- Star Trek: Legends – Available Dec. 25
- Super Spy Raccoon
- Taxi Driver Simulation 2025
- The Escape Room Chronicles ep3:The Southern Resort
- Tombs of Myra – Available Dec. 25
- Universe For Sale
- Winter Games Collection
