Nintendo eShop Update: Quilts and Cats of Calico, Star Trek: Legends

With Christmas less than a week away and 2026 rapidly approaching, things are quieting down on the new game from. There are still a decent number of new games arriving on the Switch this week as you can see below, but not many are worth mentioning. The main highlight this week is probably Quilts and Cats of Calico, which is a pleasantly cozy boardgame with a story that’s a little bit insane.

Since it’s the holiday season, however, there’s still plenty of content arriving on games that have already come out. Games like Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, Fortnite, EA Sports FC 25, Rocket League and lots more have special holiday DLC available in the coming days and weeks, so check out the full list below!