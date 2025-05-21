Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 pre-orders begin as SEGA shares new story mode footage

There’s plenty of popular anime that I just missed the boa…ergh train on and I have to say Demon Slayer is definitely one of them. So having video game adaptations as a way to help me catch up is always nice. So while Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles cover the anime’s first season and the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (which is also covered in season 2), we’re going to cover the other half of season 2, Season 3 and 4 with Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2.

Players can choose from several options from a physical edition which comes with 2 extra characters in the form of Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, a digital standard edition which packs in 4 character unlocks or a Digital Deluxe edition which comes with 8 unlockable characters, vs mode voice data, and 3 alternate costumes for Tanjiro, Inosuke and Tengen.

SEGA also released a new trailer depicting action from the Swordsmith Village Arc. For those who want more than just a taste, you can visit IGN.com where the outlet shared 19 minutes of gameplay from that section of the title.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will step off the train onto PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on August 5th, 2025.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 | Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer



Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 | Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 screens: