Nintendo eShop Update: FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Please, Touch The Artwork 2

We’re two weeks out from Switch 2’s release, but, despite a few slower weeks last month, we’re still seeing a steady stream of games arriving on the original Switch. This week is no exception, with a whole bunch of new releases coming out, ranging from fantasy life sims (FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time), clicking games (Cookie Clicker), deckbuilders (Monster Train 2), puzzle games (the fantastic Please, Touch The Artwork 2) and plenty more. Check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time – A new chapter of the FANTASY LIFE series is about to unfold! Choose between 14 different roles, called “Lives”, change classes whenever you like, and explore a new island packed with mysteries. Build your own town in the present and adventure into the past. Meet returning characters and uncover the ruined island’s secrets. Plus, up to four players can play together online*! FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is available now.
- Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online
- KILLER INSTINCT GOLD – Hone your skills to achieve supreme victory! The Killer Instinct tournament is back in this classic 1996 fighting title originally released for the Nintendo 64 system. Pick from a roster of 10 killer fighters and test your instincts across multiple explosive game modes. Battle other fighters in classic Arcade mode, pit your favorite characters against a friends’ in Team mode or face off in the round-robin-style Tournament mode with up to eight players! There’s even a Training mode where you can sharpen your techniques, and with hundreds of thousands of moves and killer Combos at your fingertips, a little training goes a long way. You’ll need all the practice you can get to have a chance at landing a 70-hit Ultra Combo – and that’s if you’re not interrupted by a C-C-C-COMBO BREAKER! KILLER INSTINCT GOLD is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members*.
Pre-orders:
- HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition – Enter the world of the ultimate assassin in HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition. Explore intricate environments as you use disguises and stealth to execute missions. Experience the best of HITMAN, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3, including the main campaign, contracts mode, escalations and more. HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition releases on June 5 for the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Pre-order is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – The imaginative Japanese-inspired world of Capcom’s highly acclaimed game, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, comes to Nintendo Switch 2! Experience a mystical journey that combines a unique blend of dance-like sword action and strategic gameplay, enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2 with multiple ways to play including mouse controls. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be available on June 5. Pre-order today on Nintendo eShop and receive pre-order bonuses like Mazo Talisman: Walking Basket, Mazo Talisman: Astral Projection and the enchanting artbook of Kunitsu-Gami.
- Survival Kids – Enjoy a co-op adventure fit for an explorer! Picture this: A dusty old attic, cobwebs, forgotten boxes and the faint smell of neglect. Four curious kids stumble upon an ancient, tattered map, sparking an unexpected adventure. Setting out to sea upon their ramshackle boat, a sudden, ferocious storm hurls them into a hidden world brimming with danger and mystery. Now it’s up to you to help them work together and find their way home. Survival Kids launches on June 5 for Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Accompaniments from Angel Land – Spread your wings and grab your bow – the soundtracks for Kid Icarus (Famicom Disk System) and Kid Icarus (NES) have soared onto Nintendo Music**, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Experience heavenly harmonies from Pit’s quest to save the Goddess of Light, Palutena, from the clutches of Medusa, the Goddess of Darkness. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Creator’s Voice – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – In this week’s episode of the “Creator’s Voice” video series, get a peek into the newest title in the Hyrule Warriors series developed by Koei-Tecmo Games with support from Nintendo. Hear how players can take on epic battles against hordes of enemies as it tells the untold story from Hyrule’s distant past of the Imprisoning War. You can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/jT8ojj0HrzA. Players can fight for Hyrule’s future when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment comes to Nintendo Switch 2 this winter. For more information on the Creator’s Voice series, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/creators-voice/. Hear from developers around the world as they share an inside look at their games launching on Nintendo Switch 2!
- Catching Z’s in the Island Breeze – Rise and shine, islanders! The Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme has been added to Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo. Wake up feeling like you’re in your own personal island paradise with alarms and visuals from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Don’t hit snooze – download*** this free update on Alarmo today! For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/nintendo-sound-clock-alarmo-121311/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Bibelot: Tiret sur Will
- ADVANCED V.G. Saturn Tribute – Available May 28
- Arcade Archives NEBULASRAY
- Casual Sport Series: Badminton – Available May 23
- Cats Visiting Fairy Tales – Available May 23
- Cattle Country – Available May 27
- Cipheur
- Cookie Clicker
- Cozy Winter
- Digger Simulator: Gold Rush
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping
- EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE II MSX
- Extreme! 2-Choice Flag Quiz
- Food Truck Business Simulator
- Genopanic – Available May 25
- Ghost Room Deep
- Knight’s Night!
- Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict
- Merge Numbers
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED BATTLE DESTINY REMASTERED
- Monster Train 2
- Mudness Offroad Car Simulator Runner – Available May 23
- Not Not 2 – A Brain Challenge
- Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny – Available May 23
- Pancho’s Mission
- Pick Race 3D
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Available May 28
- Planeta 55
- Please, Touch The Artwork 2 – Available May 23
- Power Sink
- Project Zombie – Available May 24
- Sauna of the DEAD
- Soccer Golf! – Available May 23
- Starlight Legacy – Available May 28
- STEAM-HEART’S Saturn Tribute – Available May 28
- Super Waifu Ball
- Tavern Owner Simulator
- The Operator
- The Town of Nie Iromusubi
- Trident’s Tale
- Weirdo
