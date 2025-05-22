Nintendo eShop Update: FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Please, Touch The Artwork 2

We’re two weeks out from Switch 2’s release, but, despite a few slower weeks last month, we’re still seeing a steady stream of games arriving on the original Switch. This week is no exception, with a whole bunch of new releases coming out, ranging from fantasy life sims (FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time), clicking games (Cookie Clicker), deckbuilders (Monster Train 2), puzzle games (the fantastic Please, Touch The Artwork 2) and plenty more. Check out the full list below!

