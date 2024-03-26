Arc World Tour Finals 2023 concluded this past weekend with Ismalia “Verix” Gueye taking the top prize in Guilty Gear -Strive- and Junichi “Fukunaga” Kumano became the champion of GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising. After the dust had settled, trophies and novelty sized checks were handed to the winners, we got the required announcements that are meant to build hype and keep fans looking forward to the future.

The first announcement was to reveal that a 4th Season of the game is in development, which means more characters, at least a new stage and maybe even some mechanics. The second announcement was meant to close out Season 3 by showing a maroon silhouette of this final combatant. A slicked hairdo and the fluttering of bats imply this final combatant will likely be Slayer. The silhouette also seems to have a high collar…perhaps indicating that the vampiric noble will be sporting some sort of cape, further living up to the stereotype of vampires sporting this embellished garb. I’m somewhat surprised that this season doesn’t include a brand new character, but hey perhaps season 4 will be nothing but brand new characters!

Arc System Works also announced that there will be another tour happening for 2024 and it will feature 3 titles, Guilty Gear -Strive-, GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Under Night in Birth II Sys:Celes. The first stop will be at April’s EVO Japan and additional details will be revealed at a later date.

Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Under Night in Birth II Sys:Celes are available now on PC, Switch (Under NIght only) the PlayStation and Xbox platforms (Guilty Gear Only).

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Arc World Tour Finals 2023 Revealed Teaser:



