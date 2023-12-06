Arc World Finals 2023 dates announced, spanning multiple days

During a short speech at Arc World Tour Finals 2022, CEO of Arc System Works Minoru Kidooka promised that Arc World Tour Finals 2023 would be bigger than that year’s iteration and it looks like he wasn’t lying. The end of the Arc World Tour will be expanded to a 3 day event and will allow spectators to watch the action in person at Long Beach, California’s Thunder Studios from March 21st to the 23rd in 2024!

The games that will be featured at the event will be GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (Looks like DnF: Duel will have to wait for Arc World Tour 2024). Players looking to qualify for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising can do so in a series of tourneys taking place early 2024 and details on how to participate in UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes will be revealed at a later date. All of the Last Chance Qualifier tournaments for each game will take registrations in late January 2024.

Tickets for the event will be available on December 13th via Eventbrite. If you’re a fan of Arc System Works, you owe it to yourself to experience this in person. I personally regret not shaking the hand of “That Man”…the person who was responsible for creating Guilty Gear, Daisuke Ishiwatari at last year’s event, so don’t be a coward like me and be a daredevil!

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox Platforms. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is coming out December 14th on PC, PlayStation 4 and on PlayStation 5. UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes is closing out the rear on PC, Switch and the PlayStation platform on January 25th, 2024.