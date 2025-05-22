SEGA initiates the Racing Around the World campaign to promote Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and more!

I guess brand campaigns are going to be a thing for video game publishers. We’ve had efforts such as Year of Luigi, Fearless: Year of Shadow, it seems SEGA is ready to start their next major promotional push with Racing Around the World, where the publisher will be hoping to “unite the Sonic community by drive, encouraging fans to tap into their full potential and go above and beyond. “ Oh and they’ll also be promoting the upcoming Sonic racing title, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

To kick off the campaign, SEGA has teamed up with Red Bull and Brandon Semenuk where the latter has a rally race with Sonic the Hedgehog. Does the 3x American Rally Racing Champion hold his own against the fastest thing alive? Check out the clip embedded below to find out.

Fans can look forward to other Racing Around the World initiatives such as mobile game events, merchandise and even racing related sponsorships. If you want to follow the latest regarding this campaign visit the Racing Around the World website to see what’s going on with this project.

Sonic x Red Bull: Racing Around the World – Launch Trailer



