Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii English voice cast revealed along with series discounts at Steam’s Winter Sale

With the chilly winter we’re experiencing in the Northeast, any experience of tropical weather will be a welcomed one, so I’m certainly looking forward to experiencing RGG Studio’s version of Hawaii when the Like a Dragon series returns to America’s 50th State in February 2025. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will put us in the control of series favorite Goro Majima as he’s washed up on a strange island without any of his memory. He befriends a local familiar in wacky Like a Dragon fashion finds himself embroiled in local affairs and even sees himself becoming the captain of a pirate crew!

While I will never use the english dub, as Hidenari Ugaki IS Goro Majima, but for those who are afraid or some text at the bottom of your screen, RGG Studios has made sure to cast a variety of well known voice actors to ensure your english audio experience is a top notch one. Leading the cast is Matt Mercer playing Goro Majima himself, Matt is a titan in the voice acting industry having voiced characters such as Leon S. Kennedy, Jotaro Kujo, Levi Ackerman and Vincent Valentine. He is also one of the founding members of the Dungeons & Dragons Troupe Critical Role and has been the English voice actor for Goro Majima since 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Other standouts include AEW wrestler Samoa Joe lending both his voice and his likeness to Raymond Law, one of the men sitting atop the lawless realm of Madlantis. However the one who holds the reins is Queen Michele voiced by Debra Wilson who is most known for her roles in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order/Survivor, God of War Ragnarök and her tenure on Mad TV. Other English voice actors revealed include…

Goro Majima – Matthew Mercer

Raymond Law – Samoa Joe

Noah Rich – Maya Tuttle

Jason Rich – Jeremy Brandt

Masaru Fujita – Brent Mukai

Taiga Saejima – James Kirkland

Queen Michele – Debra Wilson

For those looking to catch up on the series before it’s 2nd major excursion to Hawaii, you will be in luck…well if you’re a PC gamer as during the Steam Winter Sale which is going on from December 19th to January 2nd, 2025, you can nab discounts on nearly every title from the franchise…All the games from the Kiryu Saga, the two titles helmed by Ichiban Kasuga, spinoffs such as Like a Dragon: Ishin! and the Judgment games can be yours at discounts up to 70%.

A list of applicable titles are listed below.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – All editions 50% off

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – All editions 50% off

Like a Dragon: Ishin! – All editions 70% off

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – All editions 50% off

Yakuza 0 / Yakuza Kiwami / Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 45% off

Yakuza Remastered 3/4/5, Yakuza 6 – 70% off

Judgment/Lost Judgment – 70% off

Lost Judgment: Kaito Files DLC – 50% off

So if you’re curious as to the history of Goro Majima, most of these titles (He doesn’t canonically appear in the Ishin or the Judgment games…but they’re great too so don’t miss out on them!) will be your best bet to get a first hand glimpse of the man who is known as the Mad Dog of Shimano.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms on February 20th, 2025.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | English Dub Trailer



Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | English Dub Trailer

