Hurricanes Helene and Milton can’t stop…but only delay the release of ANTONBLAST!

Americans in the Southwest region are attempting to recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and Milton. While there are plenty of stories that will never be told or heard, we will be hearing from Tony Grayson. Who is Tony Grayson you might ask, well he is the studio head of Summitsphere, the developer of the upcoming action platformer ANTONBLAST.

Tony reports that many of the studio’s principal players are residents in the affected region and while the game was originally scheduled for a November 14th release, the team agreed that in order to release the best version of title that a delay would be required. So therefore ANTONBLAST’s release date would be pushed back to December 3rd. Needless to say this delay isn’t the most ideal scenario, but it is admirable the team treats their title with such care.

That said, fans of ANTONBLAST won’t have to just stare at the calendar until December, the studio announced that ANTONBLAST would have a new demo available at the October Edition of Steam Next Fest (Oct 14th to the 21st). Dubbed “One Blast Demo” this teaser will feature a revamped Boiler City level, and the debut of Slowroast Sewer level. The team is also working with Nintendo to get this new demo available on the Switch.

While it’s great to see the team pick up after these two disastrous storms, they know their neighbors are still in need of help and urge those who can financially pitch in to seek out and donate to disaster relief groups. Tony provided links to some organizations that they believe in and they are:

ANTONBLAST is set for a December 3rd release on the PC and the Nintendo Switch

ANTONBLAST – Intro Cinematic Preview



