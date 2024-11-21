Victrix Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick lets you execute 720s without taking up too much space in your bag

Back in the day, a fledgling tournament player would have to make the decision between Stick or Pad, however in the present we have another choice, leverless. The fight stick, which removes the stick, has become quite a popular choice for competitive players and plenty of manufacturers have thrown their hat into this ring. Turtle Beach via their Victrix Gaming brand is looking to body the competition with their Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick

Built with the assistance of two time EVO, two time Super Battle Opera, and one time Capcom Cup Champion Yusuke “Momochi” Momochi, the Pro KO is licensed by both Sony and Microsoft, comes with hot swappable Cherry MX Speed Silver RGB Switches, an aluminum top plate that can be removed. If the default switches aren’t to your liking they can be easily swapped out and the layout adjusted to your preference. The stick also features lock switches and cable supports that will prevent unnecessary button presses and disconnections that could lead to disqualification in a tournament environment. Its slim profile also means it can be stored easily without a specially designed bag which will make traveling with it a cinch!

The Victrix Pro KO is available for pre-order on the Turtle Beach website and Amazon for the price of $249.99 and will begin shipping starting December 13th, 2024.

