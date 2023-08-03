Victrix returns to the main stage at this year’s EVO Championship Series

While it’s primarily situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, the EVO Championship Series had its humble beginnings as a 40 man tournament taking place in San Diego, California. So it’s quite serendipitous that another San Diego based company has teamed up with the tournament to crown it’s latest batch of champions.

Victrix, a high end gaming accessory company and subsidiary of PDP has been awarding the top 3 players of each tournament with a custom colored version of their Victrix Pro FS as a trophy for a couple of years now and they return this weekend August 4th to the 6th to continue this tradition. Each games’ top 3 winners will receive a fight stick tinged in the color of the medal they won, the face of the fightstick will also have the title of the game they competed in engraved on the face of the stick.

For those who aren’t aware the core 8 titles which will make up this year’s EVO are the following:

Street Fighter 6

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Guilty Gear Strive

Tekken 7

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Which means 24 ornate Victrix Pro FS will be up for grabs! For those who aren’t competing or perhaps just didn’t make it to the podium. Vicitrix will be present on the floor of the tournament at booth H11. There you can purchase their wares such as the Pro FS, Pro FS-12, Pro BFG and more as well as have their goods engraved at the event…although you’re not gonna be able to replicate the sticks the tournament winners will be receiving!

EVO 2023 will provide an incredible capstone for another year of FGC action. The action will start at 10pm Friday August 4th at the event’s various streaming channels and you’ll start to see those Victrix trophy sticks on Sunday as the tournaments conclude! Who will take these sticks home and will any competitor manage to take home multiples? Find out this weekend!