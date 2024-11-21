Get some Minecraft bling with the PDP REALMz Minecraft – Diamond Print Wireless Controller featuring Steve

If you’re a parent who’s “convinced” their children to pick up video games as a hobby, you’ll know how annoying it is to have to share your controller with your kids. Thankfully the age of bad 3rd party controllers is way behind us as brands such as PDP have stepped up to make quality controllers at affordable prices. PDP even started a brand new line that blurs game controllers with collectibles with their REALMz line which consists of a stylized see through controller that consists of a figurine from a franchise that is beloved by children and gamers of all ages.

The latest REALMz controller features Microsoft’s Minecraft. The Diamond Print Wireless Controller features a black and aqua colorway, a photo negative creeper on the left grip and a figure of Steve decked out in Diamond Armor on the right grip. Buying the controller will also net you a code to redeem the Time Flies Tee in-game, your child can flex to their friends whenever they are over.

While its controller is generally geared towards the younger set, the Diamond print wireless controller has robust feature set including the ability to remap buttons, customize the LED lighting and if your child is really absolute precision…you can adjust the sticks’ dead zone. So this isn’t just a kiddie controller, this is a controller that can be used for years to come.

The REALMz Minecraft – Diamond Print Wireless Controller for the Xbox is available now on PDP and Turtle Beach’s website and can be a perfect gift for your Minecraft fan in your life this holiday season.

REALMz Minecraft – Diamond Print Wireless Controller product shots:

