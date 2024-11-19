Two Japanese icons join the cast of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble on November 26th



Looks like we’re about to get two new participants in the monkey games of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. SEGA announced today that the King of the Monsters Godzilla and the virtual idol Hatsune Miku will be available as playable characters via paid DLC. Like other guest characters, rather than collecting bananas, each will have a unique collectible they will clamor to grab. Godzilla will collect train cars, Miku will gather musical notes. The due will be available for purchase starting on November 26th and if they follow the other character downloads they will cost $4.99 each.

Speaking of November 26th, the game will also receive its ver 2.0 update. This free update will bring a myriad of changes such as tweaks to time attack where collecting bananas will lower your stage time. A No Miss Challenge mode will test your skills to see how many stages you can complete in a singular life. Monkey See will give you a first person view giving you a brand new way to experience Monkey Ball and for those who have mastered every in the game you can engage in the Ultimate EX stages for an extra challenge. For those who enjoy the multiplayer aspects of the game, Super Punchy Brawl will have you throwing fisticuffs at your fellow players in hopes of knocking them off the stage. May the monkey with the most points reign supreme!

If these modes sound interesting and you want a taste of Banana Rumble, the game will now offer a free demo on the Nintendo eShop. Enjoy the first 3 worlds of the game’s adventure mode and if you buy the full title, your data will transfer over so your efforts won’t be wasted!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – 2.0 Update, Character DLC screens:



Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – Godzilla Reveal Trailer



Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – Hatsune Miku Reveal Trailer



