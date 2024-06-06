The guests are starting to arrive in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

If you were a fan of the guest characters that were featured in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, you might’ve looked at the roster of the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble and found the playable casts were purely simians that originated from the franchise. Well today SEGA gave you a glimmer of hope that there will be some diversity in species as they frantically make their way to the goal post.

In the newly announced SEGA Pass, Sonic, Tails, Amy and Knuckles will be joining the rumble! Anyone who plays as Sonic and pals will have to pick up gold rings rather than bananas. The SEGA Pass will also include 2 as of announced characters and 15 SEGA themed character customization. The pass can be purchased as a standalone product at the price of $24.99 or bundled as part of the Digital Deluxe Version of the game on the Nintendo eShop for $69.99.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will be ready to throw down on the Nintendo Switch on June 25th, 2024.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - SEGA Pass: Sonic Team Reveal Trailer

SEGA® is proud to announce that, as part of the SEGA Pass DLC, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will welcome four playable characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog™ franchise to the roster! Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems June 25, 2024. Check out the latest trailer announcing their arrival here: https://youtu.be/bGGo3VfRQ20 Get ready to race, roll, and spin dash with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as they join AiAi and the gang in their epic adventure! All four characters will be playable across both Adventure Mode and Battle Mode, each with unique stats to help them on the courses. Plus, for these characters only, all in-game pick-ups will switch from bananas to Gold Rings in further homage to the classic franchise. Fans who purchase the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition on the Nintendo eShop for $69.99 will receive both the standard edition of the game and the SEGA Pass, which includes a total of SIX playable characters – Sonic, Tails, Knuckles Amy, and two additional playable characters – from iconic SEGA franchises, along with a set of 15 bonus SEGA-themed character customization items. The SEGA Pass will also be available as a separate purchase for $24.99, so those who choose the Digital Deluxe Edition will save on the bundle! All content is scheduled to be released over the coming months. For more information on the game, please visit the official website at www.BananaRumble.com and the official social accounts on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and stay tuned as SEGA reveals the two remaining characters coming to the SEGA Pass ahead of the official game launch on June 25.