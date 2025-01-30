This isn’t sus at all…as the Crewmate sneaks onto the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble roster

Some of us are still waiting for that Among Us animated series and I guess while waiting for the production to finish the crewmates have found themselves picking up some temp work in…Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble? That’s right these space faring folk…or imposter is poised to get into the ball and play some monkey games as they join the latest entry of the Super Monkey Ball series. As with every guest character the collectibles they will grab when they are used will be slices of pizza (Is pizza a big thing in Among Us?). The crewmate is available on the Nintendo eShop for the price of $4.99.

The crewmate’s arrival is oddly apt as the game will be getting its 2.10 update which will bring a new stage to the Ba-Boom! Battle mode. It will also feature the reruns of seasonal rewards allowing those who missed it the first time additional opportunities to secure cosmetics. You can also customize the monkey ball of characters such as Fes, Tee, Val, Easel and Dr. Baboon.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch and if you just want a bite, the game does have a free demo available.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – Crewmate Reveal Trailer



Watch this video on YouTube