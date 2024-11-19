Indie Live Expo details their upcoming showcase and award nominees

I’m always up for a good games showcase where I can learn about new titles that will join my massive backlog that sees no end. It seems I’ll need to set my alarm clock for 5am EST on December 7th, 2024 as the INDIE Live Expo will be debuting their Winter Showcase.

The event’s run time will be roughly 3 hours (Thank god it’s airing on a Saturday!) and will consist of 3 portions. The first being a lightning round where 15 second clips of indie titles will be shown in succession. The second portion will also showcase indie titles, although will be a bit more thorough and will feature World premieres. The showcase will also present rewards to indie games in 4 categories, Best Game Feel, Best New Characters, Best Short Game and Rules of Play.

While we don’t know the full list of titles that will be showcased, we were given a teaser as titles such as All in Abyss: Judge the Fake, BLADE CHIMERA, Kemono Teatime, Marisa of Liartop Mountain, NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain, The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis, Sofia in Exchange for Lies is expected to make it’s debut at the program.

INDIE Live Expo Winter 2024 edition will debut on December 7th, 2024 at 5am EST/2am PST/7pm JST.