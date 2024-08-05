Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble DLC rolls into Sega Pass

The first wave of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble DLC is out now as part of the SEGA Pass! Included in the first update are 3 favorite Sonic the Hedgehog characters with designs based on Sonic Origins: Miles “Tails” Prowler, Knuckles the Echidna, and Amy Rose. When playing as any of this trio, the collectable bananas on levels will be replaced with the iconic rings. Additionally, characters released will all have unique stats, so they’ll truly stand out from existing characters! For those that don’t own the SEGA Pass (or the Digital Deluxe edition), you still get a free update, because there’s a brand new multiplayer stage!

Future DLC releases are laid out in the roadmap, but we’ll go over them anyways. In September, we’ll be seeing the release of two more characters! Monkey Ballers (that’s a thing, right? I hope?) can expect to get their hands on Axel from Crazy Taxi and Beat from the hit classic Jet Set Radio. Aside from characters, there is a new multiplayer game mode coming, as well as costumes for Shadow the Hedgehog, NiGHTS, Akira, Goro Majima, and Gilius Thunderhead. Be mindful that these costumes are available exclusively for AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon, Baby, YanYan, Doctor, and Palette, and cannot be used on other characters.

Slated for Late 2024 with no definitive release window yet are unannounced stages, modes and characters. Details are currently unknown, but speculations around the greater internet and social media theorize that we may see something related to the Persona franchise, but who knows!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble’s DLC is available as separate and individual purchases so you can pick and choose which characters and costumes you’d like, but buying the SEGA Pass (retailing for $24.99) saves you money as part of a bundle deal instead. The first batch of DLC featuring Amy, Tails, and Knuckles released on July 31st, 2024, with more DLC to launch in the near future, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

