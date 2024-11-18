Save on the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters and other Square Enix titles at Microsoft and Nintendo’s digital storefronts

Thanksgiving is upon us and with that publishers are looking to earn your dollars during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. Square Enix will be offering 25% off various titles such as the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters and latest entry in the Mana series, Vision of Mana. The deals have already been active as Microsoft’s Black Friday Sales started on November 15th, Nintendo’s Cyber Deals event starts today, November 18th. These sales will run through the end of the month and end early in December.

Here is a sampling of what you can snatch for a discount…but where’s the deals, Sony?

Microsoft Black Friday Sale

Timing: Nov. 15 through Dec. 2

Xbox

Final Fantasy I Pixel Remaster – $8.99 (25% off)

Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster – $8.99 (25% off)

Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster – $13.49 (25%)

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster – $13.49 (25%)

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster – $13.49 (25%)

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster – $13.49 (25%)

Visions of Mana – $44.99 (25%)

Visions of Mana Digital Deluxe Edition – $59.99 (25%)

…and more!

Nintendo Cyber Deals

Timing: Nov. 18 through Dec. 1

Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy I Pixel Remaster – $8.99 (25% off)

Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster – $8.99 (25% off)

Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster – $13.49 (25%)

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster – $13.49 (25%)

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster – $13.49 (25%)

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster – $13.49 (25%)

…and more!