Final Fantasy I, II and III Pixel Remasters coming to Steam, mobile on July 29th

Square Enix today confirmed the launch date and some details for the mobile and PC releases of Final Fantasy I, II and III Pixel Remasters.
The trio of original Final Fantasy titles are officially launching on July 29th and will remain true to their retro roots, but with some quality of life updates and new features too. Redrawn 2D pixel art and backgrounds, rearranged soundtrack, more control options, supplemental extras including a bestiary, illustration gallery and music player, and more.
On Steam the games are priced from around $10 to $15 at the moment for pre-orders, and gamers can get the full bundle of Final Fantasy I – VI for only $75 too.
SQUARE ENIX today announced FINAL FANTASY I, II and III are coming to Steam and mobile platforms on July 29. The pixel remaster series brings all the magic of the originals combined with quality-of-life upgrades while staying faithful to the retro design of these masterpieces. Fans can look forward to enjoying a host of updates including:
- Redrawn 2D pixel character and background graphics, featuring iconic FINAL FANTASY character pixel designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator
- Beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu
- Improved gameplay, including controller and touch controls, modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more
- Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player, and the ability to save at any time
Looking back at the long history of the beloved series, the “Father of FINAL FANTASY” Hironobu Sakaguchi states, “When working on the originals, I didn’t think that the FINAL FANTASY series would be remastered almost 35 years later. The video game industry had only just been established. So, with nobody else leading the way, we had to keep moving forward at the front line. I remember how we went through a lot of trial and error at that time. I’m very happy and grateful that Final Fantasy has continued for such a long period of time.” FINAL FANTASY Brand Manager and FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Producer Yoshinori Kitase adds, “Every time a new Final Fantasy title is released, I think there are those who want to return to the origin of the series. This project began because we wanted to create a convenient way for fans and new players to enjoy these original classics, with consistent graphics and a unified user interface.” Further, in regard to the renowned soundtrack of the FINAL FANTASY series, series composer Nobuo Uematsu also confirmed, “We are rearranging all the music tracks this time. One of the first ideas I had was to make sure to stay faithful to the originals, but of course I couldn’t just leave it in the original 3-tone sound, so they have been built up into full-scale tracks. I have made sure that the original atmosphere has been retained and each can be listened to as separate music pieces, so that fans can enjoy.”
Those who pre-purchase the titles on Steam will receive two exclusive wallpapers, three music tracks, and 20% discount per each respective title. All six titles are also available for pre-purchase as the FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle for a further discount. More information on the bundle is available on Steam at: https://store.steampowered.
com/bundle/21478.