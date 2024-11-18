The Game Awards 2024 Nominees are out and gamers will be…well, gamers

Today Geoff Keighley revealed the nominees for 2024 The Game Awards on various streaming services and the list got gamers talking. The biggest brouhaha was the inclusion of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree to the Game of the Year shortlist. While it is a massive and well received piece of content, it is downloadable content for another title…granted it was the 2022 Game of the Year winner Elden Ring. As usual this conversation eventually goes down a rabbit hole where the voting jury is scrutinized and revelations such as two outlets which were no longer operating were revealed (Game Informer and What’s Good Games). Aside from the Erdtree conversation, pockets of the internet voiced disappointment for games that were not nominated for anything at all such as Persona 3 Reload, and Hades 2 (It did release this year, as an Early Access title…and those are technically eligible to be nominated).

Aside from this Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth got 7 nominations, Metaphor: ReFantazio was a close 2nd with 6 nominations, Silent Hill 2 was the biggest surprise with getting 5 nominations and the games which social media deemed would be snubbed Black Myth: Wukong and Stellar Blade garnered 4 and 2 nominations respectively. Of the 3 console manufacturers Sony led the pack, Xbox came in second (It was a head scratcher until I remembered they own Activision, so any Call of Duty appearances are “Xbox” nominations) and Nintendo locked up the Family Friendly category.

Honestly I think I’m just going to watch The Game Awards for the announcements, however if you want to affect the outcome (although the public vote only accounts for 10% of the ballot), you can vote for your favorites at the show’s website and to check out who will be taking home the trophies, The Game Awards will be streamed live on December 12th, 2024.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metapahor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantanzio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Performance

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)

Like Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Role-Playing Game

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

Best Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Best Esports Player

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

