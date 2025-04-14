Bungie reveals Marathon, their modern take on a team-based extraction shooter

Way back in 1994, Bungie released a shooter series known as Marathon for the Apple Macintosh, which was a corridor based 3D FPS back in the day when Doom was all the rage. Well 30+ years later the studio has re-envisioned the IP as an slightly more modern, team-based extraction shooter for consoles and the PC which will finally go live in September of this year.

In case you missed it they held a showcase over the weekend where the project was fully revealed, from the first cinematic short to some stylish swag, and everything in between. TL;DR version is that the game will release on September 23th, 2025, for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and feature full cross play and cross save across all platforms. Those super eager to check it out ahead of time can join the Discord server and register for the closed alpha test.

Based on the reveal and media so far revealed, Marathon is looking great and those who appreciate Bungie’s well-crafted gameplay and team-based extraction shooter experiences will likely have fun with it.

Check out the details and media and whatnot below, and stay tuned for more!

Marathon | Gameplay Reveal Trailer



Marathon | Gameplay Overview Trailer



Marathon | Creator Alpha Gameplay Highlights



Marathon | Reveal Cinematic Short



Marathon screens:

Today, Bungie, the creators of Halo and Destiny, revealed gameplay of their upcoming team-based extraction shooter Marathon. As part of the live Marathon Gameplay Reveal Showcase, Bungie developers premiered Alpha gameplay of the tactical and fast-paced FPS, explored the mysterious and cutthroat world of Tau Ceti IV, and discussed how to join the Marathon Closed Alpha Test. In addition, Bungie announced Marathon will release on September 23, 2025, on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S with full cross play and cross save. In the meantime, players can join the Marathon community Discord, where they can sign up for a chance to be one of the first to playtest Marathon. The Bungie team will be actively engaging in Discord, holding live Q&As, and evolving the game based on player feedback for launch and beyond. The World of Marathon In Marathon, players inhabit a Runner, a cybernetic mercenary scouring the remains of a lost colony of Tau Ceti IV for fortune and power. Players team up in crews of three as they battle rival Runner teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades. Survive and everything they’ve scavenged is theirs to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti IV—or if they’re brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above. Tau Ceti IV

Welcome to Tau Ceti IV, a lost colony whose inhabitants disappeared without a trace. Rival factions compete for the resources left behind, hiring Runners who’ve given up their human form for biosynthetic shells. Death is but a hurdle in this cutthroat competition where power, fortune, and answers to Tau Ceti IV’s mysteries hang in the balance. Become a Runner

Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Players customize their Runner’s playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment they collect on their runs. Strategize, execute, and become Tau Ceti’s most feared mercenary. A High-Stakes Journey to Grow in Power

Bungie’s best-in-class FPS gunplay sets the stage for a unique mix of tactical and fast-paced action, where every run is a tense competition for a big score. End game challenges, ranked play, seasonal storytelling, community events, and more await in Season 1.