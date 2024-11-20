Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer demo has hit the Nintendo eShop

With the inevitable wave of 2025 New Years fitness resolutions coming up, Nintendo is getting ahead of the curve with the latest in their Fitness Boxing franchise which is set to release on December 5th, 2024.

To drive potential interest in Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (which is the full, official title) they have just released a free demo on the Nintendo eShop, so make sure to clear up some space on your Switch internal memory or micro SD card and grab that right here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/fitness-boxing-3-your-personal-trainer-switch/. The demo includes a couple of modes, features and songs, along with Virtual instructor Lin who can be customized.

Those who do take the demo out for a few rounds can transfer their progress to the full version of Fitness Boxing 3 when it launches in two weeks. Those who have existing progress from the first 2 games can migrate their data over as well.

Start your new boxing workout routine before the Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer game launches next month with a free demo, out today on Nintendo eShop and Nintendo.com! Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer, available for pre-order now, lets you tailor boxing workouts to your lifestyle, goals and preferences whether you’re at home or on the go. Players who download the demo can check out some of the game’s features and original songs, then transfer their progress to the full version once purchased when it launches Dec. 5 on the Nintendo Switch system. Players can also transfer progress from Fitness Boxing and Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise. In addition to Daily Workout and Free Exercise modes – plus Daily and Weekly missions, and Stretching – the demo gives players an opportunity to try the title’s new modes: Sit Fit Boxing , which lets you complete boxing routines while seated.

, which lets you complete boxing routines while seated. Mitt Drills that let you box with an instructor and complete combos at your own pace. Virtual instructor Lin – one of six fully voiced trainers in the game – is the demo’s featured instructor. By completing workouts and building rapport with Lin, demo players can unlock a Box & Bond session designed to help get to know the instructors. In the demo Lin can be customized with a variety of apparel and accessories, while the game’s full version offers even more opportunities for customizing Lin and the entire line-up of trainers, including shoes, clothing, eyewear and hairstyles. Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is available for pre-order now, and the demo is out today on Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store.