Tune into Star Wars Celebration for a look at EA’s Star Wars Zero Company on April 19th

On April 19th, 2025 during Star Wars Celebration, EA, Bit Reactor, Respawn, and Lucasfilm Games have a live panel scheduled to provide for an exclusive first look at their new Star Wars turn-based strategy and tactics title, Star Wars Zero Company.

We haven’t seen all that much about the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC release, but as fans of the IP and the genre we’re intrigued for sure. The panel will likely be available via official channels such as the EA Star Wars YouTube and the official site and more.

