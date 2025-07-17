Nintendo eShop Update – Donkey Kong Bananza, Shadow Labyrinth, The Wandering Village

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family of systems today and/or soon, including the anticipated Switch 2 exclusive Donkey Kong Bananza, Bandai Namco’s dark spin on Pac-Man, Shadow Labyrinth, for both Switch platforms, The Wandering Village, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.