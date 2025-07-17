Nintendo eShop Update – Donkey Kong Bananza, Shadow Labyrinth, The Wandering Village

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family of systems today and/or soon, including the anticipated Switch 2 exclusive Donkey Kong Bananza, Bandai Namco’s dark spin on Pac-Man, Shadow Labyrinth, for both Switch platforms, The Wandering Village, and many others.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]
1 used & new available from $20.00
Purchase on Amazon
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Donkey Kong Bananza – The big guy is back – and he’s not alone! Explore a vast underground world with Donkey Kong and Pauline by smashing your way through it! With DK’s brute force and Pauline’s special singing abilities, you can crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. Take a deep dive into fun with the Donkey Kong Bananza game – available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 system!
- Shadow Labyrinth – Navigate an alien maze and consume darkness in this 2D action platformer and genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic PAC-MAN series. On a mysterious planet littered with relics from past wars, Swordsman No. 8 is awoken by a floating yellow orb known as PUCK. You will shift between three different forms – jumping and slashing as the agile Swordsman No. 8, exploring in classic PAC-MAN style as MINI-PUCK, and unleashing devastating power as the mecha construct GAIA. Use these different playstyles to turn the tables on your enemies and grow from prey to apex predator. Shadow Labyrinth launches July 18 on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. A Digital Deluxe edition of the game will also be available, featuring a digital artbook and soundtrack. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- The Wandering Village – In a world where mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth and emitting toxic spores, a small group of survivors seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature they call “Onbu”. Become their leader, build a settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with Onbu to survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world. The Wandering Village is available today on Nintendo Switch.
Pre-orders:
- EA SPORTS FC 26 – The Club is yours in EA SPORTS FC 26. Play your way with the definitive, complete and overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. The new Authentic Gameplay option delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay option is driven by refined fundamentals – with added consistency and enhanced responsiveness that is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs. Experience Manager Career, new live events and tournament modes, as well as archetypes inspired by the greats of the game with new classes in Clubs and Player Career. EA SPORTS FC 26 launches Sept. 19 on Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 26 today and receive exclusive Club and Career rewards. EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition is also available for pre-order on Nintendo eShop, giving you up to seven days of early access.
Nintendo Music:
- Get Ready to Ride! – Zoom through the nostalgia with the Mario Kart 64 soundtrack, available now on Nintendo Music1. Amp up your day with these iconic tunes from the Mushroom Kingdom, perfect for a morning commute or cruising down the highway! For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Summer Deals at Retail – From now through July 19, save2 $20 on select Nintendo Switch games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Super Mario RPG, Pikmin 4 and more at participating retailers! Shop deals online now at GameStop. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/retail-offers/#summer-deals-2025.
- My Nintendo – Nintendo Switch 2 Party with GameTruck Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo – Nintendo Switch 2 Party with GameTruck Sweepstakes3 from now until Sept. 8 at 11 p.m. PT for a chance to win a two-hour video game party for up to 15 guests! Try out the Nintendo Switch 2 system and celebrate a birthday, corporate event or game night with video games for all ages, high-definition screens and heart-pounding sound systems! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/5d581ffe5c071c32.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- WWE 2K25 Standard Edition – Available July 23
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Ad SHOOt
- Anomaly Collapse
- Arcade Archives Super Dimension Fortress MACROSS II
- Be A Bee
- Beat ’Em Up Collection (QUByte Classics)
- Bring You Home
- Cardboard Town
- Command Under Fire RTS – Available July 18
- Cottonville
- Diluvian Winds
- Farm Together 2
- God Wars
- Golden Tee Arcade Classics
- Gym Manager – Available July 18
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ – Available July 23
- Jump Up 3D: Mini Basketball
- Karma City Police – Available July 18
- Lethal Cosmic Hunt
- Majorariatto Duo Bundle
- Maze: Path of Light
- Misc. A Tiny Tale – Available July 22
- Only Up To Space
- Peek a Fish!
- PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge – Available July 18
- Pro Baccarat – Available July 18
- Queen’s Garden: French Splendor Collector’s Edition
- Secret Paws – Cozy Offices – Available July 23
- Upin & Ipin Universe
For news and updates on all things Nintendo, you can also check out the free Nintendo Today! smart-device app. Whether it’s news about games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips — you’ll get personalized fun every day.