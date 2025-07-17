Nintendo eShop Update – Donkey Kong Bananza, Shadow Labyrinth, The Wandering Village

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family of systems today and/or soon, including the anticipated Switch 2 exclusive Donkey Kong Bananza, Bandai Namco’s dark spin on Pac-Man, Shadow Labyrinth, for both Switch platforms, The Wandering Village, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here:  www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
    • Donkey Kong Bananza – The big guy is back – and he’s not alone! Explore a vast underground world with Donkey Kong and Pauline by smashing your way through it! With DK’s brute force and Pauline’s special singing abilities, you can crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. Take a deep dive into fun with the Donkey Kong Bananza game – available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 system!
    • Shadow Labyrinth – Navigate an alien maze and consume darkness in this 2D action platformer and genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic PAC-MAN series. On a mysterious planet littered with relics from past wars, Swordsman No. 8 is awoken by a floating yellow orb known as PUCK. You will shift between three different forms – jumping and slashing as the agile Swordsman No. 8, exploring in classic PAC-MAN style as MINI-PUCK, and unleashing devastating power as the mecha construct GAIA. Use these different playstyles to turn the tables on your enemies and grow from prey to apex predator. Shadow Labyrinth launches July 18 on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. A Digital Deluxe edition of the game will also be available, featuring a digital artbook and soundtrack. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
    • The Wandering Village – In a world where mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth and emitting toxic spores, a small group of survivors seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature they call “Onbu”. Become their leader, build a settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with Onbu to survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world. The Wandering Village is available today on Nintendo Switch.

  • EA SPORTS FC 26 – The Club is yours in EA SPORTS FC 26. Play your way with the definitive, complete and overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. The new Authentic Gameplay option delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay option is driven by refined fundamentals – with added consistency and enhanced responsiveness that is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs. Experience Manager Career, new live events and tournament modes, as well as archetypes inspired by the greats of the game with new classes in Clubs and Player Career. EA SPORTS FC 26 launches Sept. 19 on Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 26 today and receive exclusive Club and Career rewards. EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition is also available for pre-order on Nintendo eShop, giving you up to seven days of early access.

