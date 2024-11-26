Nintendo’s Black Friday Deals are now live

As we detailed about 2 weeks ago, Nintendo has more than a few deals and discounts lined up for the all-important Black Friday shopping season.

There’s hardware, for those looking at Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, or the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition with Bonus Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

And plenty of software too, including $20 off The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Maker 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pikmin 4, the physical edition of Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land , Super Mario Odyssey, along with 3rd party titles such as Just Dance 2025 Edition for $29.99 (40% off), Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for $29.99 (50% off), Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition for $20.99 (70% off), Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for $12.49 (75% off) and more.

Head on over to the official Nintendo Cyber Deals landing page for details on most of the Holiday deals coming and going.

