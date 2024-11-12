Say howdy to Hello Neighbor 3

The Hello Neighbor franchise is a juggernaut these days, and it seems that players have taken to the unique blend of stealth and survival horror that tinyBuild has crafted over the years. So Hello Neighbor 3 was an inevitability, and the studio officially revealed details of the release during finale of the Hello Neighbor Animated Series — which is a creative way to drop an announcement for sure.

Fans should be thrilled to know that Franchise creator Nikita Kolesnikov is fully hands on with the development of latest title, which is headed to all console platforms and the PC sometime in the future. Those inpatient types can apparently expect an alpha version “soon”, though the details for that are also kinda vague.

Read on for the first batch of screens and the premiere of their devlog video below.

Hello Neighbor 3 screens:



Hello Neighbor 3 – Devlog 1:



Hello Neighbor 3 - Devlog 1

Watch this video on YouTube

tinyBuild announced Hello Neighbor 3, the new installment in the survival horror stealth Hello Neighbor franchise played by more than 40 million people across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile devices, will return to Raven Brooks. As seen today in the Hello Neighbor Animated Series season two finale, Hello Neighbor 3 is in active development. Franchise creator Nikita Kolesnikov is hard at work leading a small team of developers to bring the game to life, following the development approach of the first game. Embark on a cozy yet eerie adventure through the forgotten, half-abandoned town of Raven Brooks. Stick to the shadows in a full simulation for the ultimate sandbox experience where every decision is the right one, but each action can potentially unleash catastrophic consequences upon anyone and everyone. Meet the locals, each with distinct personalities, circumstances, and desires, untangle long-forgotten memories, and discover complex solutions to overarching goals through Hello Neighbor 3’s systems-based exploration. Hello Neighbor 3 complements the franchise roster after Hello Neighbor, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Secret Neighbor: Hello Neighbor Multiplayer, Hello Engineer: Scrap Machines Constructor, Hello Neighbor 2, and Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue, all available now. “Really excited to keep the development of the Hello Neighbor 3 in an open format, sharing our journey,” said Nikita Kolesnikov, franchise creator. “Fingers crossed, early alphas will soon be available to try out!” To learn more about Hello Neighbor 3, check out the franchise’s official website, and follow @NeighborGamesHQ on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.