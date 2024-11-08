Just Dance 2025 Edition review for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Also On: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Medium: Digital/Physical

Players: 1-6

Online: Yes

ESRB: E10+

It is crazy to think how long Just Dance has been around. First debuting in 2009 and now releasing its 16th entry in the series, Just Dance 2025 Edition is a solid addition to the party and dance game series, which has grown since its debut 15 years ago. Fitted with a Joy-Con in your hand (if playing the Nintendo Switch version), Just Dance 2025 accommodates everyone who wants a shake at these dance routines. Multiple versions of songs allow for an optimal experience, whether you want to work out, take it easy, or just learn the routines. Dancing to the moves, on the beat, on-screen nets you a high score, and with 40 plus songs to choose from Just Dance 2025 shows why it has a top spot as one of the best party games on the market.

The most consistent exposure I’ve had to the series is when I attend a PAX event, there is a stage set up to play Just Dance and I’ll occasionally give it a crack. I get nervous as a group of younger people watch this mid-30 year old man dance to whatever top 40 hit is playing, so I was excited to get my hands on a copy of Just Dance 2025 Edition so I could partake in the privacy of my own home and dance to whatever. Just Dance 2025 features today’s biggest pop stars such as Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter, but if you’re old like me they even have songs for us, such as Green Day’s “Basket Case” and Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”. The big focus on Just Dance 2025 Edition is a collaboration with Ariana Grande, as Just Dance features an in-game event and 5 of her biggest hits. Just Dance 2025 has also partnered with Nickelodeon to celebrate SpongeBob Square Pants’ 25th anniversary and to celebrate it the game includes the song “SpongeBob’s Birthday” and a corresponding map. One of the most requested features is available off the bat, a custom playlist.

The choreography in Just Dance 2025 is very easy to pick up and certain songs contain different routines depending on which dancer you pick. You get to choose more intense versions of songs which lead to harder dance routines. Like recent entries in the series, there are several unlockable cosmetic items you can unlock as you progress through the game such as themes, avatars, emotes, effects, and nicknames. If you have any previous XP from other Just Dance games you can transfer them over using a Ubisoft Connect account. Having a Ubisoft Connect account also gives you a free 30-day trial to Just Dance +, a subscription service that adds on 350 previously released songs. Normally the cost for Just Dance+ is $3.99/month, $9.99/3 months, and $25/year, and you can also buy a previous version of the game to add to your catalog. This is one of my biggest complaints about the game — the cost adds up if you want more content. Another complaint is that playing online can sometimes lead to slow down moving between menus leading to some frustrating jank.

Just Dance 2025 Edition continues to be a franchise built on fun. If you’re a lifelong fan of the series you won’t be getting very much added to your experience other than the new songs. New players will experience the lore (yes, the game’s dancing avatars have lore!) Most importantly Just Dance 2025 Edition will make you move. No matter who you are, this game has something for you, and if you can deal with the price for the full experience (Just Dance 2025 Edition, Just Dance Plus and add-ons) then you’re really in for a non-stop dance party this holiday season.

Note: Ubisoft provided us with a Just Dance 2025 Edition code for review purposes.

Score: 7