Nintendo kicks off a new “Creator’s Voice” online series leading up to Switch 2 launch

Leading up to the anticipated launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th, 2025, Nintendo has debuted a new online series they’ve titled “Creator’s Voice” which will feature an assortment of partners who will discuss developing content for the new hardware.

The first such installment “Creator’s Voice blog: Hidetaka Miyazaki on The Duskbloods” is only in blog form on Nintendo.com though and there’s a video episode for Hades II now live as well — embedded below. Subsequent drops will happen on Tuesdays at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET from now through May 20th, so stay tuned to the official YouTube channel or the Creator’s Voice site.

The God-Like Rogue-Like Returns – Hades II – Creator’s Voice

The God-Like Rogue-Like Returns – Hades II – Creator's Voice

Watch this video on YouTube

A new online series on Nintendo.com offers fans a peek behind the curtain at how its publishing and development partners are creating gameplay experiences that take full advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 system and its capabilities. This series, titled “Creator’s Voice”, will feature interviews with game makers from around the world where they discuss the process of bringing their games to Nintendo Switch 2. The series is already underway with the article “Creator’s Voice: The Duskbloods”, featuring an interview with FromSoftware game director Hidetaka Miyazaki where he discusses preparing the recently announced game The Duskbloods for release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Check it out here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/creators-voice-the-duskbloods-part-1/. Following the Duskbloods text article, “Creator’s Voice” will become a video series, beginning with a spotlight on Hades II coming to Nintendo Switch 2. In this bewitching sequel to the original award-winning rogue-like dungeon crawler produced by Supergiant Games, players must battle beyond the Underworld to vanquish the Titan of Time. Featuring influences from classical Greek mythology, Hades II will introduce players to the Princess of the Dead as they explore a bigger, deeper mythic world with the full might of Olympus at their call in a story that reacts to their every setback and accomplishment. You can watch the first installment of the “Creator’s Voice” video series with Supergiant Games’ Amir Rao, Greg Kasavin and Darren Korb right now: https://youtu.be/1G3wbCIUVqs. Beginning today, Nintendo will release new “Creator’s Voice” video installments on Tuesdays at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET through May 20 at https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/creators-voice/. You can also follow the series on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. Tune in to “Creator’s Voice” for an inside look at what Nintendo’s development and publishing partners have in store and discover the secrets behind games and experiences coming to Nintendo Switch 2 following the system’s launch on June 5!