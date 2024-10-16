Put on those dancin’ shoes… Just Dance 2025 Edition & Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity are now available

Ubisoft has released a one-two step of new Just Dance titles for various platforms just in time for the slightly cooler weather! (at least here in the Northeast)
Just Dance 2025 Edition is totally jam-packed with new features and content, including a team-up with Ariana Grande who lent 5 tracks to the game, and Galantis whom Ubi partnered with for the inclusion of “BANG BANG! (My Neurodivergent Anthem)” to produce a special map and raise awareness for ADHD.
Just Dance 2025 Edition, for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch platforms, includes 40 new songs and many, many more for those who subscribe to Just Dance+ (a free 1-month subscription is included). In terms of features, there’s local multiplayer for up to 6 players, a competitive Challenge mode and a Workout mode, along with various levels of choreography for the tracks. As for music content, Ubisoft is rolling out a 6-track Music Packs which can be purchased from the Shop and shared with other current and future versions of the game.
Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity, available for Meta Quest headsets, is the first time the franchise has gone VR — and it works surprisingly well (based on our limited playtime so far). The game takes place in a shared Dancity virtual social area and a more private apartment space, and gameplay takes place in colorful and diverse “Danceverse” environments built for each track (there are 25). Just Dance VR features accurate two-handed scoring, customizable avatars, unlockable rewards such as in-game emote stickers, toys, aliases and outfits, and quite a lot of personalization.
Check out the new launch trailers for both titles, screens and the tracklists too below, and head on over to the official site for more details.
Just Dance 2025 Edition screens:
Just Dance VR screens:
Just Dance 2025 Edition – Gameplay Trailer
Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity: Launch Trailer
Just Dance 2025 Edition – Limited Edition, Nintendo Switch (Code in Box)
5 used & new available from $49.99
Purchase on Amazon
Just Dance Edition 2025 Tracklist
yes, and? – Ariana Grande
the boy is mine – Ariana Grande
we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Ariana Grande
One Last Time – Ariana Grande
break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored – Ariana Grande
Stop This Fire – NIUS
Control Response – Hyper
Halloween’s Here – The Just Dance Band
Move Your Body – The Sunlight Shakers
Sunlight – The Just Dance Band
Sleigh Ride – Mrs. Claus and the Elves
Basket Case – Green Day
Whenever, Wherever – Shakira
Unstoppable – Sia
Vogue – Madonna**
Party In The U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus
Yeah! – Usher feat. Lil Jon
Poker Face – Lady Gaga
My Heart Will Go On – Céline Dion**
exes – Tate McRae
Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
Lovin On Me – Jack Harlow
LUNCH – Billie Eilish
Payphone – Maroon 5 feat. Wiz Khalifa
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
In Your Eyes (Remix) – The Weeknd feat. Doja Cat
Pink Venom – BLACKPINK
Training Season – Dua Lipa
The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Wimoweh) – The Tokens
Play Date – Melanie Martinez
Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue
In the Shadows – The Rasmus
Dubidubidu (Chipi Chipi Chapa Chapa) – Christell
Sweet Melody – Little Mix
Chattahoochee – Alan Jackson
You Love Who You Love – Zara Larsson
BANG BANG! (My Neurodivergent Anthem) – Galantis
Calabria 2007 – Enur feat. Natasja
Something I Can Feel – Mandy Harvey
Mi Gente Lo Siente – Don Elektron & Gotopo
SpongeBob’s Birthday – Groove Century
Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity Tracklist
A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie Ft. Q-Tip, GoonRock
After Party – Banx & Ranx Ft. Zach Zoya
Bad Liar – Selena Gomez
Beauty and a Beat – Justin Bieber Ft. Nicki Minaj
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
Born This Way – Lady Gaga
Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen
Centuries – Fall Out Boy
Dark Horse – Katy Perry
Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani
How You Like That – BLACKPINK
I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
Jai ho! (you are my destiny) – A R Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls Ft. Nicole Scherzinger
Lights – Ellie Goulding
Love Me Again – John Newman
Starships – Nicki Minaj
Stop This Fire – NIUS
Taki Taki – DJ Snake Ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B
thank u, next – Ariana Grande
Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish
Tusa – Karol G and Nicki Minaj
Volar – Lele Pons Ft. Susan Diaz and Victor Cardenas
Wake Me Up – Avicii
WANNABE – ITZY