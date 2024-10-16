Put on those dancin’ shoes… Just Dance 2025 Edition & Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity are now available

Ubisoft has released a one-two step of new Just Dance titles for various platforms just in time for the slightly cooler weather! (at least here in the Northeast)

Just Dance 2025 Edition is totally jam-packed with new features and content, including a team-up with Ariana Grande who lent 5 tracks to the game, and Galantis whom Ubi partnered with for the inclusion of “BANG BANG! (My Neurodivergent Anthem)” to produce a special map and raise awareness for ADHD.

Just Dance 2025 Edition, for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch platforms, includes 40 new songs and many, many more for those who subscribe to Just Dance+ (a free 1-month subscription is included). In terms of features, there’s local multiplayer for up to 6 players, a competitive Challenge mode and a Workout mode, along with various levels of choreography for the tracks. As for music content, Ubisoft is rolling out a 6-track Music Packs which can be purchased from the Shop and shared with other current and future versions of the game.

Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity, available for Meta Quest headsets, is the first time the franchise has gone VR — and it works surprisingly well (based on our limited playtime so far). The game takes place in a shared Dancity virtual social area and a more private apartment space, and gameplay takes place in colorful and diverse “Danceverse” environments built for each track (there are 25). Just Dance VR features accurate two-handed scoring, customizable avatars, unlockable rewards such as in-game emote stickers, toys, aliases and outfits, and quite a lot of personalization.

Check out the new launch trailers for both titles, screens and the tracklists too below, and head on over to the official site for more details.

Just Dance 2025 Edition screens:

Just Dance VR screens:

Just Dance 2025 Edition – Gameplay Trailer



Just Dance 2025 Edition - Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity: Launch Trailer



Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity: Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Just Dance Edition 2025 Tracklist

yes, and? – Ariana Grande

the boy is mine – Ariana Grande

we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Ariana Grande

One Last Time – Ariana Grande

break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored – Ariana Grande

Stop This Fire – NIUS

Control Response – Hyper

Halloween’s Here – The Just Dance Band

Move Your Body – The Sunlight Shakers

Sunlight – The Just Dance Band

Sleigh Ride – Mrs. Claus and the Elves

Basket Case – Green Day

Whenever, Wherever – Shakira

Unstoppable – Sia

Vogue – Madonna**

Party In The U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus

Yeah! – Usher feat. Lil Jon

Poker Face – Lady Gaga

My Heart Will Go On – Céline Dion**

exes – Tate McRae

Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat

Lovin On Me – Jack Harlow

LUNCH – Billie Eilish

Payphone – Maroon 5 feat. Wiz Khalifa

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

In Your Eyes (Remix) – The Weeknd feat. Doja Cat

Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

Training Season – Dua Lipa

The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Wimoweh) – The Tokens

Play Date – Melanie Martinez

Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue

In the Shadows – The Rasmus

Dubidubidu (Chipi Chipi Chapa Chapa) – Christell

Sweet Melody – Little Mix

Chattahoochee – Alan Jackson

You Love Who You Love – Zara Larsson

BANG BANG! (My Neurodivergent Anthem) – Galantis

Calabria 2007 – Enur feat. Natasja

Something I Can Feel – Mandy Harvey

Mi Gente Lo Siente – Don Elektron & Gotopo

SpongeBob’s Birthday – Groove Century Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity Tracklist

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie Ft. Q-Tip, GoonRock

After Party – Banx & Ranx Ft. Zach Zoya

Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

Beauty and a Beat – Justin Bieber Ft. Nicki Minaj

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Born This Way – Lady Gaga

Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

Centuries – Fall Out Boy

Dark Horse – Katy Perry

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen

Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani

How You Like That – BLACKPINK

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

Jai ho! (you are my destiny) – A R Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls Ft. Nicole Scherzinger

Lights – Ellie Goulding

Love Me Again – John Newman

Starships – Nicki Minaj

Stop This Fire – NIUS

Taki Taki – DJ Snake Ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B

thank u, next – Ariana Grande

Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

Tusa – Karol G and Nicki Minaj

Volar – Lele Pons Ft. Susan Diaz and Victor Cardenas

Wake Me Up – Avicii

WANNABE – ITZY