Get caught up on all you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 01

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 out in the wild for a a couple of minutes now and garnering some pretty damn good praise from media and players (see our review here), it’s nearly time for the very first season of content to drop.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 01 is scheduled to go live on November 14th (next week), and from maps, modes and weapons, there’s a heck of a lot of things to check out across Black Ops 6, Zombies, Warzone and Warzone Mobile. See an infographic roadmap right here:

Also take a look at the overview details below along with new media and more!

Area 99 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone:



Area 99 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone

Watch this video on YouTube

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 01 screens:



Get ready, because Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile are leveling up on November 14 with the launch of Season 01! This massive content drop brings six new Multiplayer maps, new Weapons, new Modes, an all-new Zombies experience, full Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Warzone: Mobile integration, and so much more! Plus, Season 01’s Operators include The Replacer, the BlackCell Goliath Operator, and Sevati “Sev” Dumas headlining the Battle Pass. Here’s an overview of what’s coming in Season 01: Black Ops 6: Five Maps, One Variant: Three brand-new maps arrive at the start of Season 01 (6v6: Hideout, Extraction | Strike 2v2/6v6: Heirloom). At mid-season players can enjoy the brand-new strike map Racket, the return of the map Hacienda, and a festive-themed Nuketown

Modes Added: Throughout the season new modes arrive, including the brand-new Ransack Mode, the fan-favorite Prop Hunt at mid-season, special Limited Time Modes and more

More Gear: Two new perks and a scorestreak coming throughout the season, as well as a new Wildcard during mid-season

Ranked Play: The earliest launch of Ranked Play in Call of Duty history, Black Ops 6 Ranked Play arrives soon after the launch of Season 01 Black Ops 6 Zombies: Directed Mode: A guided experience for fans eager to experience the story in Liberty Falls and Terminus coming to Zombies at Season 01 Launch

New Map Mid-Season: An all-new map and more new content coming later in the Season

Lots Of New Stuff: New Wonder Weapons, enemy type, perk-a-cola, additional Field Upgrade, 18 new augments and more coming Warzone: Welcome to Area 99: Explore a top-secret Weapons Station and where Nuketowns were built and shipped to testing sites. Mothballed for decades, this Resurgence map has been re-opened to all Operators at Season 01 launch!

Streamlined UI: Following the Season 01 update, players can easily access Call of Duty: Warzone or Black Ops 6 from the Home Screen; Call of Duty: Warzone will also have its own individual UI with improvements similar to Black Ops 6

Modes and Features: Get situated with Resurgence, Battle Royale, and Plunder Playlists to start with, followed by Battle Royale Ranked Play mid-season and a variety of new Limited Time Modes as the Season progresses.

Full Black Ops 6 Integration: Drop into the fray using the Black Ops 6 Loadout System, with a new Dedicated Melee, three Perks, and a Wildcard. Bring over your Global Weapon Builds, access a more streamlined Gunsmith, and pick from any Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, or Black Ops 6 weapon you’ve acquired: over 170 armaments!

In-Game Innovations: From Omnimovement to using Emotes and Sprays, as well as a return to a streamlined inventory, and an impressively vast Progression, Prestige, and Challenge system from Black Ops 6

Urzikstan: As development work to integrate Omnimovement and other Black Ops 6 innovations was highly involved, this version of Urzikstan is the one you remember from the earlier seasons of Modern Warfare III, with an intact Popov Power plant, and prior to bunker access, and the construction of the Atlas Superstore at Al-Sada Village. Warzone: Mobile: 33 new weapons and their associated attachments

Dedicated melee weapon slot

Updated and unified rarity system

Omnimovement

New progression system, including Prestige and Weapon Camos

Continued support for cross-platform Battle Pass and Weapon Level progression

Updated interface and menus For all the Season 01 details, head to the Call of Duty blog.