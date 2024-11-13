UNO Legacy and Ultimate Edition review for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC

Platform: Xbox Series X

Also On: Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Chengdu

Medium: Digital

Players: Multi

Online: Yes

ESRB: E

One of my first experiences on Xbox Live in 2006 was with UNO’s original Xbox 360 edition. I turned on my little camera and met many strangers playing the game. A decade later, the 2016 version of UNO for the Xbox One was a nice upgrade from that, but not everyone traveled with me from that first experience. So now we have UNO Legacy and UNO Ultimate Edition, developed and published by Ubisoft for all console platforms and the PC, and is sort of a nice remix to the 2016 game.

If you aren’t familiar with UNO, you and up to three players start with 7 cards in your hand. The cards are separated by number and colors. They are mixed with specialty cards such as wilds (change color), color-specific draw 2’s, skips and reverses, and wild draw 4. After a card is placed in the center of the play area, each player takes a turn placing a card from their hands that matches either the color or the number of the top. If you aren’t able to play a card, you will have to draw a card into your hand. A round will end when one player has emptied their hand, and the game ends when a player reaches the score threshold. By the end, your relationships are over and a fight or two may have broken out.

UNO Legacy Edition replaces the previous UNO Ultimate Edition release and is jam-packed with tons of content, including 3 new game types. The remixed UNO Flip! is a nice change-up to the beloved classic. Playing with a double-sided deck (mostly against bot opponents) was fun. I felt like I was being trolled by my AI opponent as they countered every move I made. UNO Party! Mania adds new rules and cards to the game. Such as the draw together, where you can make 2 people draw at the same time. There is also the Pile-On card, which allows people to take turns to add to the pile until someone has to pick up the stack. so you can now screw multiple players all at once.

UNO 50th Anniversary set adds a 50/50 action card and gold coin rule. That’s when you flip a coin and see where it lands. If the coin comes up Heads, the Tails player must draw four cards and vice versa. It also works as a wild card. The Ultimate Edition also includes DLC from “Call of Yara”, “Fenx’s Quest”, and “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” games.

UNO Legacy Edition is a welcome addition to the UNO franchise. At the end of the day, you can play only against bots for so long, and if you can pull together some friends online or join a random game then there are hours of fun to be had. UNO Legacy Edition is an affordable party game for consoles and PC, and great to give as any gift.

Note: Ubisoft provided us with an UNO Legacy and UNO Ultimate Edition code for review purposes.

Score: 7