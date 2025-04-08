Don a precision rapier as the Duchess in the latest Elden Ring Nightreign character trailer

As promised, Bandai Namco is regularly dropping character-specific trailers for their upcoming co-op survival action Elden Ring spinoff, Elden Ring Nightreign.

The latest character we learn something about is the Duchess, a swift, mobile and evasive Nightfarer who starts off with a lightweight rapier weapon and features a unique Restage ability.

The video shows it off the best, so check that out below, and stay tuned for Elden Ring Nightreign release at the end of next month.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Duchess Character Trailer



ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Duchess Character Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

A blade, unrelenting and unseen, hidden in the night. The Duchess’ foes are vanquished in the flick of a second hand, their fate unraveled in its echo. Watch the latest Nightfarer character trailer for the Duchess- perfect for players who value deadly precision and exact timing in ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN. Starting with a rapier, the Duchess offers mobility and evasiveness, but with her Restage ability, she can turn the tables on foes by replaying recent actions.