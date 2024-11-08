Gaming Age drops in on the Limited Run Games x Shopify NYC Pop Up Event

Limited Run Games and Shopify NYC have teamed up for an exclusive pop-up event with a Friends and Family preview event yesterday, November 7th, and we had an opportunity to stop by and check out the experience.

Now open to the public from November 8th-9th, the store features Limited Run’s incredible game library, exclusive NYC pop-up merch, and custom demo stations. Fans can experience unique titles, meet special guests, and celebrate gaming in an immersive space designed for this limited-time event, right in the heart of New York City.

If you’re interested in attending this limited time shop, please check out the link below for all the details on how to attend: https://newyork.shopify.com/limitedrungamessoho

See some photos and a video walkthrough of the event below!

Limited Run Games x Shopify NYC Pop Up shop preview night:



Limited Run Games x Shopify NYC Pop Up Event photos:

