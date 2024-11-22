Hands on with the RIG 600 PRO HS Acid Camo Edition Wireless Gaming Headset

A while back I had the opportunity to spend some time with the RIG 600 Pro HX Wireless headset and while it sounds like hyperbole, it has changed my life. Not that doors were opening up for me and riches were being heaped upon me, but rather I was freed from my default wired Apple earbuds and I can transition from listening to YouTube videos on my phone to taking a work call on my PC in the matter of a single button press. The RIG 600 Pro HX has become my de facto headset of choice for my daily goings on.

Then a little over a month ago NACON announced their 600 Pro HS would be getting an exclusive version sold at GameStop where there would be a new colorway (Acid Camo) and its ear cup would be upgraded with Wicked Cushions’ WC PadZ. While initially I wasn’t enamored by the new colorway…call me old fashion, I prefer my stuff to be solid colors so I can look discrete (which in hindsight is quite ironic because camo’s intent is to help you blend into an environment), I didn’t hesitate when the team at NACON offered to send over a set for me to test out.

First things first, seeing the Acid Camo in person I was willing to rescind my initial hesitation, the pale yellow mixed with the gray tones looked nice. While I don’t see myself using this version for external use (because the Pro HX is still in excellent condition), if it was my only headset I wouldn’t hesitate to make it my day to day pair. Otherwise the points I brought up in my review are still valid, the headset is easy to use, switching between devices is seamless, and the flip in mic makes it so I can actually use it on the go, the snap fit guide is a one and done setup where I never had to adjust the band after initial setup.

The other major change with this unit is the Wicked Cushions WC PadZ ear cup. Perhaps I’ve been such an ear bud person it never occurred to me that ear cups were a replaceable thing. But browsing through Wicked Cushions’ site I see the company has been developing replacement ear cups for a multitude of brands (Although even though they have this partnership with NACON…they do not yet have a NACON category…).

Comparing the ear cups of the HX and the Acid Camo HS, there are definitely noticeable difference. The WC PadZ cup’s innards utilize some sort of memory foam which provides great pushback. Meaning when you are wearing the Acid Camo HS, the headset will fit a bit more snug. While I never experienced much slippage while wearing the HX, I can appreciate the Acid Camo HS’ snugness will ensure less jostling will be had. The only concern I have for the WC PadZ is the side walls are lined with polyurethane leather aka PU leather rather than the mesh material used for the cup’s contact point. As with any leather it’s bound to become brittle and crack in due time and I would’ve preferred the mesh sidewalls the HX has.

That said when the time comes that I would need to replace the ear cups of the HX, I would certainly look in Wicked Cushions’ direction (Hopefully they’ll actually have a NACON section) as overall I have be quite satisfied with the RIG 600 series in both its performance and durability. If you’re more a fashionable type you’ll hopefully find the acid camo colorway will fit your “look” then I would wholeheartedly recommend this limited edition version sold exclusively at GameStop. It retails at an affordable $89.99 and is compatible with PC, Switch, PlayStation 4/5 and any device that accepts Bluetooth Audio.

LIMITED EDITION ACID CAMO RIG 600 PRO HS ft. Wicked Cushions | DUAL WIRELESS HEADSET



