Will the NACON RIG 600 feel even more comfortable with Wicked Cushions?

A while back I had the pleasure of testing out the RIG 600 PRO HX headset and since the article has gone up, the headset has been my go to when it comes to listening to music on the go. Now the team at NACON and the RIG team has seemingly made the headset better by teaming up the the folks at Wicked Cushions to include the latter’s memory foam lined cushions. While I felt mesh type fabric made for a more comfortable feel against ears I am intrigued by the polyurethane (PU) leather that are utilized in the Wicked Cushions’ WC PadZ ear cushions.

LIMITED EDITION ACID CAMO RIG 600 PRO HS ft. Wicked Cushions Product Shots:

That upgrade aside, the Limited-Edition RIG 600 PRO HS Acid Camo has a bevy of features packed into a very affordable price point of $89.99 and sports a camo which consists of shades of yellow, white, gray, and black. So if you’re someone who is juggling multiple devices and don’t want to juggle multiple headsets, this one might be for you! This product is sold exclusively at GameStop as of November 1st.

LIMITED EDITION ACID CAMO RIG 600 PRO HS ft. Wicked Cushions | DUAL WIRELESS HEADSET

Melt the competition across your PlayStation, PC or Nintendo Switch, with the 600 PRO HS – now available in a limited-edition Acid Camo design. The incredibly comfortable 600 PRO headset just got better with WC PadZ ear cushions by Wicked Cushions. Designed exclusively for the 600 PRO HS, the Wicked Cushions dense memory foam, lined with custom sports fabric and wrapped in camo-patterned PU leather, offer all-day comfort with wicked style.