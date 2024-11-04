Goddess of Victory: NIKKE celebrates 2 years of operation with new characters, events and features

Before Stellar Blade helped bring prominence to Korean developer Shift Up, the company had a sizable following with its free to play mobile titles Destiny Child (great game, horrible SEO) and their more recent effort Goddess of Victory: NIKKE. While many might dismiss the latter as a mere cheesecake gacha game, those who give the game a chance will find a game with deep lore, one where humanity has been pushed to the bring all while its remnants live a coddled existence.

Nikke’s momentum has been picking up as Shift Up has started bringing the title to conventions and trade shows such as New York Comic Con, Anime Expo, Tokyo Game Show, ramping up it’s merchandise much to fans’ delight. This month the game celebrates its second anniversary and with every grand milestone the game looks forward to push forward with its narrative as well as reward players that have been on the ride.

The new version which went live on October 31th sees a new limited time narrative event, “Old Tales”, this flashback event provides clarity in what happened to humanity’s last push against the forces of the raptures and its disastrous results. Hoping to utilize their ace in the hole, the 2nd generation Grimm’s model Nikke Cinderella, humanity instead sees their savior turn into the instrument of their doom as Cinderella suffers from corruption and joins the rapture forces against her will. In this harrowing tale, you will also see what lies for the future of the game as we are shed light to the character of Grave, who has crossed paths with the Commander and his ragtag band of Nikke as they explore the surface in hopes of establishing another foothold for humanity on the surface.

Aside from the time limited event, players will have the opportunity to recruit 2 SSR Nikkes to your roster. The Pilgrims Cinderella and Grave will have a limited time banner where their recruitment rates will be increased and each day their banners are live, players get one free summon opportunity. Players who log in during the Second Anniversary period will receive a free SSR Pilgrim unit in the form of Rapunzel: Pure Grace, this is the version of her from the past, before the saintly member of the Goddess Squad succumbed to corruption of a different kind…

Other new features of this update includes the release of the Arcade, a way for players to revisit old mini-games from previous events such as the tower defense game For the King, the vampire survivor-like M.O.G. EX and the restaurant sim, BBQ Master. As many of the game’s limited time events had mini-games this feature will let players revisit their favorites as well as earn some bragging rights by climbing the leaderboards.

As a fan of Shift Up’s founder Kim Hyung Tae, I’m pretty glad the titles he’s created with the company have been getting recognition as of late. Let’s hope this is one of many celebrations NIKKE Goddess of Victory will have to come. While you might think it’s been around for two years…is it really alright for me to leap in now? I would say While there’s some elements that will be gated off for the foreseeable future (Collaboration Units, certain Gacha Costumes), much of the game’s events are still viewable in the game and who knows you might find the NIKKE that will appeal to you…so get on this train, just make sure it’s AZX and not the Alteisen.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is available now on iOS, Android and PC.



GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | 2nd Anniversary Livestream



GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OLD TALES PV Full Ver.



