EVE, Raven and Lily join the fight against the raptures as NIKKE details their Stellar Blade Collaboration in a special Livestream

This past Saturday diligent commanders woke up at 3am PST/6am EST to tune into the special livestream in which the popular mobile game Goddess of Victory: NIKKE detailed their collaboration with Stellar Blade, another title developed by Shift Up.

Anis and Elegg were our hosts where the duo found a strange encampment (Not that strange if you’ve Stellar Blade) and investigated the contents. It is their investigation which revealed that the collaboration will bring a new map where players can experience a brand new story detailing the meeting of the Counters Squad from NIKKE and the airborne squad from Stellar Blade. Eve, Raven and Lily will also be recruitable as NIKKE with Lily being a unit players can earn by participating in collaboration events.

The livestream also took time to detail the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC that is set to be available on June 11th. Eve will receive NIKKE inspired outfits, new NIKKE items can be fished out of the game’s various fishing spots, a shooting gallery that mimics the gameplay of NIKKE, and there will even be an opportunity to dual NIKKE, Scarlet. Players who own this DLC will have an opportunity to unlock a Stellar Blade inspired outfit for Scarlet (This costume can only be acquired via the mobile game’s costume gacha, which means the costume can cost up to $60 USD)!

If you are attending Anime Expo in early July, the game will have a presence at the show and for the first time the game will be selling merchandise directly to consumers!

The NIKKE x Stellar Blade collaboration event, “Memories Woven Together with Swords and Guns will Last Forever” (yeah it just rolls off the tongue…doesn’t it?) will begin on June 12th. Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is currently available on PC, iOS and Android.

