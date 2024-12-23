Christmas comes early for NIKKE fans as the latest livestream reveals a treasure trove of updates

Christmas might be this Wednesday, but fans of Goddess of Victory: NIKKE got to open their presents early this year as the team at Level Infinite and Shift Up held a special livestream which details the game’s foreseeable future.

Hosted by Anis and Neon of the Counters Squad we learned that the next update of the game set to launch on December 26th will feature a new event which will delve into the history of the stoic, yet mysterious member of the Counters team, Rapi. To commemorate this event, a new version of Rapi, Rapi: Red Hood can be recruited starting on January 1st. Rapi: Red Hood will be first of a new class of NIKKE, the Over-Spec unit. With their introduction, the game will also rework the wishlist mechanic of the ordinary summon banner, allowing players to add units from the Pilgrim and Over-Spec giving players some sense of control of what SSR units will appear when recruiting NIKKE.

Other future updates include the addition of more Favorite Items. These questlines for NIKKE which you have a complete bond with will let you learn about these characters as well as boost their stats. The game will also release New Years costumes for Ein and Zwei and a gacha costume for Naga. To complete the New Years celebration, last year’s New Years unit Scarlet: Black Shadow will be part of a special recruitment banner which will see your probability of recruitment will increase.

The biggest reveal of the livestream was the announcement of two collaborations. Coming in February, Evangelion will be returning to the world of NIKKE once again, bringing new units, costumes, a brand new event, and even a new mini-game which appears to be a vertically scrolling shooter. The second is one that probably didn’t require much negotiation as Shift Up is also responsible for the property involved with the collaboration. The much asked for team up between NIKKE and Stellar Blade will take place sometime in 2025.

It seems like 2025 will be an eventful year for fans of NIKKE, let’s just hope that it won’t be too financially stressful.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available on PC, iOS and Android.

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | Special Christmas Livestream



GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | Special Christmas Livestream

Watch this video on YouTube

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE |



GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE |

Watch this video on YouTube

【GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE】×【Stellar Blade】 Collaboration Preview



【GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE】×【Stellar Blade】 Collaboration Preview

Watch this video on YouTube