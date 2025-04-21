Goddess of Victory: NIKKE details its 2.5 Anniversary update with new Nikke, new stories, gifts and in person events!

If you’re a fan of Shift Up’s immersive sci-fi shooter Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, you might’ve woken up early on a Saturday as the game held its 2.5 Anniversary Livestream detailing what’s to come for the game. The program hosted by Shifty and Anis brought us to a bubbly wonderland where we learn what’s to come in the near future as well as the immediate future when the game’s next update drops on April 24th.

With a mere 3 days until the 2.5 Anniversary update, we learned that the story will proceed with the introduction of another one of the Four Beasts, the heretic group whose allegiance seemingly could be swayed. Leviathan who’s still on a quest to revive Behemoth reconnects with Ziz, who possesses a familiar headless body which might be the key to bringing Behemoth back to life. In a time limited side story event, we’ll even learn about the whereabouts of Little Mermaid, a former member of Lost Tales, and one of Cinderella and Grave’s dearest companions. Players looking to add more NIKKE to their roster can recruit Little Mermaid and Mihara: Bonding Chain during this update. Cosmetics for each character will also be available if you want to give these new recruits a more tantalizing look!

The livestream also revealed 2 in-person events the game will be partaking in. The first will be a baseball themed event taking place at the LA Dodgers vs San Diego Padres on June 10th and will have a presence at Petco Park from June 9th to the 11th. Fans can purchase special tickets to the game which will allow them to purchase special themed merchandise.

We also learned the game will be returning to Anime Expo, North America’s largest anime convention on July 3rd to the 6th where attendees can visit the booth to win merchandise, take photos with NIKKE cosplayers and meet fellow fans.

Finally we learned that the intra-company crossover NIKKE x Stellar Blade will be taking place sometime in June. Who will be joining Eve when somehow Gatekeeper brings another bunch of Abnormals to the Nikke universe?

Fans of Goddess of Victory: NIKKE certainly have a lot to look forward to in the next few months and before you know it, we’ll probably be celebrating the 3rd anniversary!

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available now for free on PC, iOS and Android.

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | 2.5th Anniversary Livestream



