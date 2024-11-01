The next Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration DLC takes us to The First Console War

Still haven’t had enough of Atari and Digital Eclipse’s unique Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration collection (see our review here)? Well fear not, the next DLC titled The First Console War is expanding the collection into the Intellivision age and the rivalry that ensued.

Today, publisher Atari and developer Digital Eclipse are delighted to announce the second DLC for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. Titled The First Console War, this new expansion showcases the saga of Atari’s first major competitor in the video game console space–Mattel’s Intellivision. This second DLC is another major expansion to Atari 50’s catalog of content and includes 19 additional playable games and eight video segments that tell the story of Atari’s first major rivalry in the console market. Told through video interviews with M Network programmer Jane Terjung, video game historians Leonard Hermand and Mike Mika, and more, The First Console War delves deep into the video game console market’s landscape of the era and ultimately explains how and why Mattel made the decision to create games for its biggest competitor. The DLC will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Owners of the original game on the Atari VCS will receive the DLC content for free in an update to the game in early 2025. The First Console War games list includes: Air Raiders – 2600 M Network

Antbear – 2600 M Network (unreleased, based on Stern IP)

Armor Ambush – 2600 M Network

Astroblast – 2600 M Network

Frogs & Flies – 2600 M Network

International Soccer – 2600 M Network

Dark Cavern – 2600 M Network

Star Strike – 2600 M Network

Super Challenge Baseball – 2600 M Network

Super Challenge Football – 2600 M Network

Swordfight – 2600 M Network (rare, unreleased)

Sea Battle – 2600 M Network (rare, unreleased)

Tower of Mystery (unreleased prototype, recently rescued)

Video Pinball – 2600

Basketball – 2600

Hardball – Atari 8-bit (XE)

Final Legacy (prototype) – 5200

Xari Arena – Atari 8-bit

Desert Falcon – 7800 Here’s what to expect in the second DLC expansion: Video interviews with M Network programmer Jane Terjung, Activision’s David Crane & Garry Kitchen (worked on/published for both platforms), homebrew programmer Dennis Debro, and historians Leonard Herman & Mike Mika

A brand new timeline explaining the challenge to Atari’s VCS by Mattel’s Intellivision–the first major rivalry in console games

The First Console War DLC features additional interviews, more vintage ads, and even more never-before-seen historical artifacts, all interwoven to reveal the previously untold story of Atari and Mattel's intense rivalry. Highlights from the timeline include unique and often overlooked innovations and hidden gems from the late 1980s, video interviews with industry professionals like Activison's David Crane and Garry Kitchen, and much more! The First Console War launches globally on November 8, in concert with the physical release of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 for $39.99. The physical release contains the original game and both DLCs. A Steelbook version for Nintendo Switch, which will include Atari 2600 art cards, miniature arcade marquee signs, and an Al Alcorn Replica Syzygy Co. business card, will retail for $49.99 USD.