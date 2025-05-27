Explore Waifei Peninsula in Zenless Zone Zero – Season 2 on June 6th

It’s been a bit since we’ve progressed the main story of Zenless Zone Zero and on June 6th, the narrative is about to pick up! That’s when Season 2 begins with Version 2.0 of the game (We never knew you versions 1.8 and 1.9)!

The Proxy officially begins their apprenticeship with Grandmaster Yixuan and this involves relocating to the Suibian Temple. Experience life in a new region of Waifei Peninsula and explore a new hollow where danger is always on the rise. Ethereals in the region can seemingly gain offensive and defensive capabilities due to the Miasma present in this new hollow, so agents and proxies must be mindful of where they roam.

Thankfully you’ll be able to recruit new agents which are thoroughly familiar with these dangers such as Yixuan, the High Preceptor of Yunkui Summit and your new master. She has the ability to break through enemy defenses due to her Sheer Force ability which scales based on her HP and Atk. Being a Void Hunter level combatant she can utilize two Ultimate Modes depending on the scenario at hand. This version’s other recruitable S-Rank agent is Ju Fufu, the petite Tiger Thiren whose Tiger’s Roar can boost your party’s critical damage as well as chain attacks and ultimates. For those whose gacha luck isn’t that great, perhaps you’ll encounter Pan Yinhu, an A-Rank Defense agent who makes one Polar Bear short of recreating the We Bare Bears in ZZZ. Players can also get another opportunity to recruit Songstress Astra Yao and leader of the Sons of Calydon, Caesar King in this version.

In addition to moving the story to the next chapter, Version 2.0 will see plenty of side events which will let players explore New Eridu and shed light to it’s residents. Soul of Steel: Golden Bond will have you pilot mechs into the hollows, Gravitational Attraction will have you going on movie dates with various characters! In game modes such as Hollow Zero: Lost Void will see modifications which will enable gear to be equipped to multiple agents! Traversing New Eridu should be a lot simpler as the game will roll out a 3D Map system as well as in-hollow beacons which will allow players to heal, revive and teleport. For newer players, you can even bypass parts of chapter one and head straight into chapter two if you meet certain conditions, making sure you experience ZZZ at your pace.

This version will also count as the 1st anniversary update and with this momentous milestone, HoYoverse is looking to reward those who have been with the game since the beginning as well as those joining us now. The developer will grant players a free S-Rank Agent as well as an S-Rank W-Engine from the Stable Channel (aka agents and W-Engines which are always available to be recruited) as well as 1,600 Polychromes, anniversary related title and avatar. In addition to those instant rewards, player sign in on the regular can earn 20 Encrypted Master Tapes, 10 Boopons, and new outfits for Belle and Wise by playing the game.

Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.0 will official launch on June 6th on PC, Android, iOS, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That’s right Xbox players can finally experience New Eridu on their console or via Xbox Cloud Gaming. In fact in anticipation of the launch they can secure the Xbox Starter Pack which will add various in-game items to the account when they begin their journey.

Version 2.0 Teaser “Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn” | Zenless Zone Zero



