Fahkumram gameplay trailer debuts at Combo Breaker 2025…with a run in from an old favorite!

It’s an interesting time in the Tekken community, there has been much fervor with the release of season 2 and beloved figures such as Katsuhiro Harada have been catching flack for the changes. However the show must go on and at EVO Japan 2024 earlier this month we learned the stoic, but noble Muay Thai fighter Fahkumram would be returning to the King of the Iron First tournament as season 2’s second fighter at Combo Breaker 2025 which occurred this past weekend where players got a look at the character’s gameplay.

While I’m not part of the community that bemoans his return because he was relatively new character and one which was introduced post launch just like Season 1’s returning character Lidia Sobieska in Tekken 7, I have to say any excitement from his trailer was immediately stolen by the character revealed to be this season’s 3rd character. Bounding over the ropes and rising to his feet while breathing FIRE, no less is Armor King (II)! The Jaguar masked wrestler also revealed his new luxurious mane and I’m like who could resist that? However back to Fahkumram, he is set to join Tekken 8’s roster early July (7th if you own the season pass, and the 10th for a la carte purchasers), Armor King (II) is set for an Autumn arrival.

That’s pretty much it on the Tekken front out of Combo Breaker this year, I’m not going to mention the auction matches…nope, not gonna do it.

Tekken 8 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

