Alien: Rogue Incursion launches on VR platforms December 19th

With Alien: Romulus hitting theaters tomorrow, August 16th (and getting good reviews!) now was a great time for Survios and 20th Century Games to reveal new game info and media for their upcoming VR action-horror experience, Alien: Rogue Incursion. of course, they also revealed a little Rogue Incursion x Romulus crossover in the form of a cosmetic weapon and armor skin pre-order bonus too.

Check out all the details and media below, and stay tuned for the December 19th, 2024 Alien: Rogue Incursion launch for the PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam and Meta Quest 3.

Alien: Rogue Incursion | Xenomorphs Trailer – Pre-Order Now



Alien: Rogue Incursion | Weapons & Gear Trailer – Pre-Order Now



Alien: Rogue Incursion | Zula Hendricks Reveal Trailer



Alien: Rogue Incursion screens/art:

Survios, an industry-leading virtual reality studio, today announced Alien: Rogue Incursion will launch on December 19, 2024 for PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3, with pre-orders open now on all platforms. The single-player, action-horror VR game developed in collaboration with 20th Century Games features a terrifying original Alien storyline starring fan-favorite character and rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks, voiced by Emmy Award winner Andia Winslow. In a chilling new trailer, fans will see first-hand the terror they must fight as they suit up in VR as Zula. In addition, fans will get a first look at the weaponry and gear that they can equip in order to battle the iconic Xenomorphs. Fans who pre-order any edition of Alien: Rogue Incursion will receive an exclusive, pre-order only gift – a cosmetic weapon and armor skin inspired by Alien: Romulus for free upon release. Alien: Rogue Incursion editions include the Standard Edition (SRP $39.99) and the Deluxe Edition (SRP $49.99), which comes with cosmetic Blue Camo weapon and armor skins, with further details to come. Experience Alien: Romulus in theaters August 16.