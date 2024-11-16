Valve is giving away Half-Life 2 for some reason…

Twenty years have passed since Dr. Gordon Freeman stepped out of that train he was mysteriously placed on and ventured into City 17. While we still don’t have a conclusion to Dr. Freeman’s tale Valve Software has decided to celebrate the 20th anniversary by offering updates, a behind the scenes look at the development of the game as well as some gifts for anyone who hasn’t experienced the game.

Detailed on the new page on the Half-Life 2 website we learned Valve has definitely done some work in the build up to this momentous occasion. First they invited the team from Secret Tape to document the wild ride that was the making of the game, the original development team also returned to record a commentary track for the game. The game also received fixes, patches and event enhanced controller support!

Another 20th Anniversary surprise includes a reprinting of the book Raising the Bar and this second edition will include added material which will cover the development of the episodic titles including the third one that was never released. In addition if for some reason you don’t own Half-Life 2, you have until November 18th to claim the title on your steam account and to make the deal even sweeter, Half-Life 2 Episode 1 and 2 are now bundled with Half-Life 2!

While we’re still hoping for a conclusion to Half-Life 2, it is great to see the sheer amount of things Valve has done to celebrate the title which more or less brought them to the dance. Now go grab a copy of the game if you don’t have it and throw that can in the trash.

Check out everything Valve has done to celebrate Half-Life 2’s 20th Anniversary by visiting the update page here.

Half-Life 2: 20th Anniversary Documentary:



Half-Life 2: 20th Anniversary Documentary

Watch this video on YouTube