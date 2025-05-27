Elden Ring Nightreign’s official launch trailer has dropped

With the launch of Elden Ring Nightreign only a few short days away (including our hands-on impressions and a review — watch this space), Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are wrapping up a few loose ends… including an official launch trailer, oh and a Nightfarer character trailer for the creepy Executor they almost forgot about from the weekend.

See both trailers below and stay tuned for our review and all that very soon.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Official Launch Trailer



Together, bound by a will.

To cross the endless night, and fight on.

As Night falls, we rise.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Executor Character Gameplay Reveal



Grace lingers where his blade dances.

Each strike a stroke of ruin, painted upon the Night’s canvas.