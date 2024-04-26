Alien: Rogue Incursion set to bring sci-fi action horror to VR platforms Holiday 2024

Get ready for your next sci-fi action horror/survival experience VR players, as 20th Century Games and developer Survios have officially announced Alien: Rogue Incursion for all VR platforms.

Due to be released later this year on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 3 and team VR, the studio (most recently responsible for Creed: Rise to Glory and Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey) dropped off an announcement video… which is just a teaser unfortunately, so we’ll need to use our imaginations until we get something with actual game visuals. Considering the game is set for a holiday 2024 release, we’re expecting something somewhat son.

Either way check out the official details below and at the updated site, and stay tuned for more.

Alien: Rogue Incursion Announcement Video:



Survios, the industry-leading virtual reality studio, in collaboration with 20th Century Games, officially announces Alien: Rogue Incursion will be coming to PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3 for Holiday 2024. Fans can wishlist the upcoming single-player, action-horror game for PlayStation VR2 starting today, with additional platform wishlisting available in the future. Alien: Rogue Incursion fully immerses players in a harrowing VR journey deep into the Alien universe with an all-new storyline of an ultimate mission that tests their courage, wits, and skill to survive the terrors of the “Perfect Organism.” “Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises,” said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. “This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season.”