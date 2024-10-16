Will you showcase your homebrew game at MAGFest as the show’s Homebrew submissions open?

MAGFest, the 24/4 games and music festival is a fixture at the Gaylord National Convention center at National Harbor, MD during January (The 2025 entry will be taking place January 23rd to the 26th), and as we slowly creep towards 2025 the festival, organizers are working hard to set up amazing music acts, panels and programming for attendees to enjoy. One such event which takes place at the festival is the Homebrew Showcase.

Teaming with Mega Cat Studios who is no stranger to homebrew games (they even created an 8 bit Windjammers-like with Log Jammers) are sending out a call to indie developers to submit their homebrew games to be showcased at the show. Anyone with a project they think is worthy of being shown can submit their project via this form, but don’t slack off as submissions will close on October 31st 2024 at 11:59pm.

As a previous attendee of MAGFest, I’m certainly making plans to find myself at the Gaylord Nation in late January…will we see your game at the festival?

MAGFest Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase 2025: Call for Indie Game Entries



Join us for the 7th annual Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase at #SuperMAGFest2025! This is your chance to share your love for #retrogaming with a passionate and enthusiastic community. Showcase your game at an unforgettable event where indie retro meets creativity and nostalgia! 🎮 Submit your game now and join the #indieretro revolution! Don’t miss your chance to have your game featured in this exclusive showcase.