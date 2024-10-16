EGM Compendium Kickstarter raises $130k in just under a day

Coming out of nowhere we saw that a crowdfunding project brought back members of the much beloved Electronic Gaming Monthly magazine to raise funds to put out a coffee table book detailing the magazine’s illustrious 25 year run. The campaign’s modest 35k goal was shattered within the first 3 hours and hit 130k raised in under 24 hours!

As someone who grew up reading the magazine, its influence is quite huge. In fact I probably would not be making this news post if not for EGM and its ilk. So you know I will definitely be making a pledge. While mine will be a small pittance compared to what they’ve raised, it’ll be going towards breaking the stretch goals which includes enlarging the dimensions of the book, adding extra features such as the 1,000 Greatest Games, Shame of the Century and more. In addition to receiving a physical book, fans will also gain access to a digital archive of the magazine and I know I will definitely spend hours in that archive.

The campaign is due to end on November 14th, but there’s no time like the present if you want to secure your copy. Now let’s hope this campaign’s success will give us similar products from other US magazines…I’d certainly throw money down for one for GamePro or GameFan. Just make sure you have a T-shirt tier!

EGM Compendium Kickstarter Campaign Video



The Electronic Gaming Monthly Compendium is a new book and companion website that honors the legacy and rich content archive of one of the most influential and longest-running video game magazines ever to exist. Back it today on Kickstarter at https://egmbook.com!